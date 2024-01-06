Gypsy Rose Blanchard Makes Red Carpet Debut a Week After Prison Release

Newly freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard was beaming as she walked her first red carpet.
The 32-year-old attended the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Jan. 5, a week after she was released from prison early after serving seven years out of her 10-year sentence for second-degree murder for her role in the killing of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had accused of abuse.
Gypsy was accompanied at the red carpet event by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, who she married in 2022. She wore a black, lace mini-dress, sheer black tights and black, jeweled open-toe heels. Ryan sported a black suit. The two showed PDA as they walked down the red carpet at the New York City event.
Celebrity guests included Bachelor alum Nick Viall—who recently interviewed Gypsy for his podcast The Viall Files, his pregnant fiancée Natalie Joy, and influencers such as married couple Ben Soffer and Claudia Oshry.
Gypsy has become an influencer herself, having amassed more than 15 million followers on Instagram and TikTok since she first joined social media last fall.
Her story captured national attention in 2015 after she and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for the murder of her mom, whose body was found in the Springfield, Mo., home she shared with her daughter. Gypsy later testified in court that Dee Dee kept her largely isolated from the outside world, made her use a wheelchair, forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and told friends and neighbors that she was disabled and had cancer and other diseases. But after her arrest, police discovered that Gypsy was healthy.
Now, as a free woman, she hopes to become a "guiding light" for victims of Munchausen by proxy. In a recent interview with E! News, she also said that "the things that I did, the steps I took to get out of my situation were the wrong example."
"But I can't go back, I can't change it," she continued. "All that I can do now is put the pieces of my life back together and make myself a better person than I was when I went to prison and try to do some good in the world."
See photos from Gypsy's life after her release from prison: