Gypsy Rose Blanchard Makes Red Carpet Debut a Week After Prison Release

Gypsy has become an influencer herself, having amassed more than 15 million followers on Instagram and TikTok since she first joined social media last fall.

Her story captured national attention in 2015 after she and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for the murder of her mom, whose body was found in the Springfield, Mo., home she shared with her daughter. Gypsy later testified in court that Dee Dee kept her largely isolated from the outside world, made her use a wheelchair, forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and told friends and neighbors that she was disabled and had cancer and other diseases. But after her arrest, police discovered that Gypsy was healthy.

Now, as a free woman, she hopes to become a "guiding light" for victims of Munchausen by proxy. In a recent interview with E! News, she also said that "the things that I did, the steps I took to get out of my situation were the wrong example."

"But I can't go back, I can't change it," she continued. "All that I can do now is put the pieces of my life back together and make myself a better person than I was when I went to prison and try to do some good in the world."

