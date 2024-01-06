Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Watch : Cameron Diaz DENIES Any Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Cameron Diaz had no connection to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein despite being mentioned by one of his former accusers of sexual abuse in newly unsealed court documents, the actress' rep says.

In the documents, as seen on Page Six, Johanna Sjoberg alleged in a deposition that the late financier spoke about his ties to several celebrities, noting that he engaged in "name-dropping." She was asked if she met Diaz and she responded, "No."

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever," the actress' rep said in a statement to multiple outlets Jan. 5, "regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

The documents were unsealed by a federal judge as part of a settled civil defamation lawsuit that another accuser, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, had filed in 2015 against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, alleging she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.