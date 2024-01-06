Christian Oliver's Wife Pays Tribute to Actor and Kids After They're Killed in Plane Crash

Watch : Baby-Sitters Club Actor Christian Oliver & His Two Daughters Killed

The wife of Baby-Sitters Club movie actor Christian Oliver is speaking out about the tragic death of her husband and their two children.

Jessica Klepser and her family issued a statement on social media one day after the star—whose real name is Christian Klepser—and their daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, died in a private plane crash in the Caribbean.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," read the statement, posted Jan. 5 on the Instagram page of WundaBar Pilates, of which Jessica works as a regional manager in California. "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."