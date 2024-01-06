Why Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Allow Her Kids on Social Media

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Kids "Wish" About Her Divorce

Don't expect to see Kelly Clarkson's children on social media anytime soon.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host says her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remy Alexander, 7, are not allowed to use it.

"That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye," the 41-year-old told People in a cover interview published Jan. 6. "So I have informed them they're not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

Kelly, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, recalled how River tried to negotiate about it. "My daughter was like, 'Well, what if Dad lets me?'" she said. "I'm like, 'Well, you're there four days a month. Enjoy that.' And right now he's not letting them do it either."

The Grammy winner continued, "I'll listen when they're older, but until they have a solid argument, it's a no."

Despite not allowing River and Remy to access social media themselves, Kelly has shared pics of her kids on her own Instagram over the years, including last summer, when they joined her both backstage and onstage at one of her Las Vegas residency shows.