Why Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Allow Her Kids on Social Media

Find out why Kelly Clarkson won't permit her daughter River Rose and son Remy Alexander to access social media.

By Corinne Heller Jan 06, 2024 5:45 PMTags
Kelly ClarksonCeleb KidsInstagram
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Kids "Wish" About Her Divorce

Don't expect to see Kelly Clarkson's children on social media anytime soon.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host says her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remy Alexander, 7, are not allowed to use it.

"That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye," the 41-year-old told People in a cover interview published Jan. 6. "So I have informed them they're not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

Kelly, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, recalled how River tried to negotiate about it. "My daughter was like, 'Well, what if Dad lets me?'" she said. "I'm like, 'Well, you're there four days a month. Enjoy that.' And right now he's not letting them do it either."

The Grammy winner continued, "I'll listen when they're older, but until they have a solid argument, it's a no."

Despite not allowing River and Remy to access social media themselves, Kelly has shared pics of her kids on her own Instagram over the years, including last summer, when they joined her both backstage and onstage at one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

photos
Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," the singer wrote in her Aug. 19 post, alongside a pic of the children. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

Look back at Kelly's sweetest family moments with her kids over the years:

Instagram / Kelly Clarkson
Backstage Fun

Kelly shared this pic of her kids River and Remy backstage at her Las Vegas residency show Aug. 18, just before they joined their mom separately onstage for surprise appearances.

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Visiting Mom at Work

River and Remy appear with Kelly and celebrity guest Jason Momoa on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Star Sighting

River and Remy join their mom as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2022.

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

Twitter / Kelly Clarkson
In Charge

River and Remy are here to help put out fires and solve crime!

Instagram
Road Trip!

Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.

Instagram
Lake Life

In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remy and River Rose

Instagram
Disco Diva

River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Disney Darlings

In 2018, the familyenjoyed Disneyland's Pixar Fest and hung out with Woody and Jesse...NBD.

Instagram
Girls on Set

When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.

Zach Pagano/NBC
Co-Host Cuties

It was take your kids to work day in September 2017 when the children's book author stopped by the Kathie Lee and Hoda show.

Instagram
Flying High

"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.

Instagram
Make Up Free

Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was makeup-free in it.

Instagram
Smashville

In May 2017, the fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys. 

Instagram
Three Generations

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

Instagram
Smooches

Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?

Instagram
Remy's Day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!

Instagram
Happy Holiday

Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.

 

Instagram
Play Time

While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.

Twitter
Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Instagram
Famous Friends

What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?

Instagram
Mamma's Girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose.

Trending Stories

1

Christian Oliver's Wife Mourns Actor and Kids After Fatal Plane Crash

2

Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

3

See Trista Sutter's Kids All Grown Up At Golden Bachelor Vows

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christian Oliver's Wife Mourns Actor and Kids After Fatal Plane Crash

2

Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

3

See Trista Sutter's Kids All Grown Up At Golden Bachelor Vows

4

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

5

Jesse Palmer Rushes From Golden Wedding as Wife Prepares to Give Birth