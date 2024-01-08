Kylie Jenner Seemingly Says "I Love You" to Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, with cameras capturing what looked to be the Kardashians star dropping the L-word to her boyfriend.

Watch: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

Here's your golden ticket to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA.

The Kardashians star and the Wonka actor looked all loved up during the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Though the couple skipped walking the red carpet together, they were practically inseparable once inside the star-studded award ceremony. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)

Throughout the evening, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 28, shared multiple kisses while seated at their table. And during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Kylie seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee "I love you" in behind-the-scenes footage circulating on social media.

As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued to chat with her boyfriend, she was seen playing with the necklace around his neck before reaching into his blazer.

Kylie and Timothée's glamorous date night comes nine months after the two first sparked romance rumors. They made their first public appearance together five months later at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour L.A. stop. 

photos
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Romance Rewind

"That was great," Timothée recalled of the date night in an MTV interview published in December. "Hard to be present."

 

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Last month, Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott—and her mom Kris Jenner showed their support for Timothée at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Call Me By Your Name actor looked "very cozy" during their night out.

To see other celeb couples who made it a date night at the Golden Globes, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Bart Freundlich & Julianne Moore

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne & Bryn Mooser 

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steve Yeun

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Michael TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kayla Radomski & Jason Segel

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Riko Shibata & Nicolas Cage

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

For a full recap of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

