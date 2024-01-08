Kylie Jenner Seemingly Says "I Love You" to Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

Here's your golden ticket to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA.

The Kardashians star and the Wonka actor looked all loved up during the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Though the couple skipped walking the red carpet together, they were practically inseparable once inside the star-studded award ceremony. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)

Throughout the evening, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 28, shared multiple kisses while seated at their table. And during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Kylie seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee "I love you" in behind-the-scenes footage circulating on social media.

As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued to chat with her boyfriend, she was seen playing with the necklace around his neck before reaching into his blazer.

Kylie and Timothée's glamorous date night comes nine months after the two first sparked romance rumors. They made their first public appearance together five months later at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour L.A. stop.