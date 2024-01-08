Kylie Jenner Seemingly Says "I Love You" to Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

Here's your golden ticket to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA.
The Kardashians star and the Wonka actor looked all loved up during the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Though the couple skipped walking the red carpet together, they were practically inseparable once inside the star-studded award ceremony. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)
Throughout the evening, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 28, shared multiple kisses while seated at their table. And during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Kylie seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee "I love you" in behind-the-scenes footage circulating on social media.
As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued to chat with her boyfriend, she was seen playing with the necklace around his neck before reaching into his blazer.
Kylie and Timothée's glamorous date night comes nine months after the two first sparked romance rumors. They made their first public appearance together five months later at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour L.A. stop.
"That was great," Timothée recalled of the date night in an MTV interview published in December. "Hard to be present."
Last month, Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott—and her mom Kris Jenner showed their support for Timothée at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Call Me By Your Name actor looked "very cozy" during their night out.
