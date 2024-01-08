Margot Robbie Shares How Her Girlfriends Feel About Her Onscreen Kisses With Hollywood's Hottest Men

Watch : Margot Robbie Reveals These Hollywood Hunks Have Huge Kenergy!

Margot Robbie is doing it for the girls.

Before the actress starred opposite of Ryan Gosling in Barbie, she shared onscreen kisses with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and with Brad Pitt in Babylon.

And while her stacked list of hunky costars has admittedly made some of her real-life friends a bit envious, Robbie told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes, "I do it for my girl group." (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

"All my girlfriends are like, 'Please, can you do a movie with so and so hot actor?'" the 33-year-old quipped. "And I'm like, 'I'm on it. Let me work on that.'"

Calling herself "lucky" to have shared the screen with such an esteemed list of actors, Robbie added that DiCaprio and Pitt both have the same spark that made audiences fall in love with Gosling.

"Do they all have a bit of Kenergy?" she mused. "I think they do."