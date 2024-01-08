Exclusive

Margot Robbie Shares How Her Girlfriends Feel About Her Onscreen Kisses With Hollywood's Hottest Men

Margot Robbie looked back at her onscreen romances with Hollywood's hottest actors at the 2024 Golden Globes, joking that she takes requests from her real-life girlfriends.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 08, 2024 2:06 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Margot Robbie Reveals These Hollywood Hunks Have Huge Kenergy!

Margot Robbie is doing it for the girls.

Before the actress starred opposite of Ryan Gosling in Barbie, she shared onscreen kisses with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and with Brad Pitt in Babylon.

And while her stacked list of hunky costars has admittedly made some of her real-life friends a bit envious, Robbie told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes, "I do it for my girl group." (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

"All my girlfriends are like, 'Please, can you do a movie with so and so hot actor?'" the 33-year-old quipped. "And I'm like, 'I'm on it. Let me work on that.'"

Calling herself "lucky" to have shared the screen with such an esteemed list of actors, Robbie added that DiCaprio and Pitt both have the same spark that made audiences fall in love with Gosling.

"Do they all have a bit of Kenergy?" she mused. "I think they do."

 

photos
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

Going into the award show, Robbie is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Movie for her work in Barbie. Overall, the blockbuster smash leads the pack of nominations with nine nods, including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures. (Click here to see the full list of nominees.) 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

3

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

So, what's next for Robbie? "There are so many amazing stories out there to be told. It's just fun to keep surprising people," she said. "I think with the Barbie movie, we gave people something they didn't know they actually wanted—and to keep doing that is such a joy.

For more from Robbie, tune into E! News on Monday, Jan. 8.

But for now, keep reading for all the red carpet action.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuiller.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

In vintage Pierre Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

In custom Moschino.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

In Jil Sander.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

In Giorgio Armani.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

In custom Prada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

In Sophie Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

In Giambattista Valli.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ali Wong

In Christian Dior Haute Couture.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper & Gloria Campano

Bradley in Louis Vuitton.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

3

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

4

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

5

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Kiss During Golden Globes Date Night