Saltburn's Rosamund Pike Explains Her Viral Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Look

Watch : Rosamund Pike Dishes on That ‘Saltburn’ Bathtub Scene and Her Viral Red Carpet Look!

Rosamund Pike is a girl gone viral.

The actress was channeling serious gothic vibes at the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Clad in a black vintage Dior dress featuring fishnet sleeves and lace flowers, Pike completed her look with an equally dramatic headpiece from famed Irish hatmaker Philip Treacy that partially covered her face. (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

"To keep it a bit British," Pike told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight of why she chose the unique headpiece. "It's wonderful, isn't it?"

The 44-year-old went into the award show with a nomination in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her work in Saltburn. For Pike, she wanted her red carpet ensemble to fit the dark undertones of the psychological thriller. (Click here to see the full list of nominees.)

"This film sort of gives you the entitlement to play," she explained, "and be extreme."