Saltburn's Rosamund Pike Explains Her Viral Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Look

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike explained how her gothic look at the 2024 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7 drew inspiration from the Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi-starring film.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 08, 2024 12:35 AM
Rosamund Pike is a girl gone viral.

The actress was channeling serious gothic vibes at the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Clad in a black vintage Dior dress featuring fishnet sleeves and lace flowers, Pike completed her look with an equally dramatic headpiece from famed Irish hatmaker Philip Treacy that partially covered her face. (Click here to see all the red carpet arrivals.)

"To keep it a bit British," Pike told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight of why she chose the unique headpiece. "It's wonderful, isn't it?"

The 44-year-old went into the award show with a nomination in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her work in Saltburn. For Pike, she wanted her red carpet ensemble to fit the dark undertones of the psychological thriller. (Click here to see the full list of nominees.)

"This film sort of gives you the entitlement to play," she explained, "and be extreme." 

Saltburn centers around a university student (Barry Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with his classmate (Jacob Elordi) as he stayed with his wealthy family at their summer home. In one much talked-about scene, Keoghan's character drinks Elodi's bath water, prompting one crafty fan to create a real-life candle inspired by the scene.

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And while Pike is aware of the existence of the bizarre scented candle, the Gone Girl alum said she "won't be buying" one in the near future.

"I can't," Pike said, explaining that her role as Elordi's onscreen mom hits a little too close to home. "I'll just be grateful if he cleans the scum off the bath."

For more from Pike, tune into E! News tomorrow, Jan. 8. For now, keep reading to see all the stars at the Golden Globes.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

