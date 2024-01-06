Vanessa and Nick Lachey Prove Daughter Brooklyn Is Growing Up Fast on 9th Birthday

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's daughter Brooklyn has entered her last year of single digits.
And she's growing up so fast—just ask her parents. The Love Is Blind cohosts celebrated Brooklyn's ninth birthday on Jan. 5, posting a before-and-after photo of her wearing a crown on her first birthday and a photo of her from a more recent beach day. In the new snap, Brooklyn was dressed in white overalls and a Cincinnati beanie as she held up heart hands in front of a lake view.
"Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, from 1 to 9 in the blink of an eye," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to our Baby Girl."
And on her Instagram Story, Vanessa couldn't help but gush over her adorable little girl, pointing out her cute cheeks as a baby.
In addition to Brooklyn, Vanessa and Nick also share Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 7, who marked his own birthday last month.
"And just like that, our Littlest Lachey is 7," the model shared on Instagram at the time. "He's our miracle baby that we never take for granted. The missing piece to our family puzzle, the one who makes us whole… the cherry on top!"
The Lacheys celebrated by continuing their gingerbread house tradition and went on to ring in the new year with a just-as-sweet trip to Disneyland.
"Happy New Year at the happiest place on earth!" Vanessa captioned a family pic. "2024… we're ready for YOU!"
And, she noted, it was the first time the family stayed up late enough to ring in the new year together: "All three kids (and parents) made it to midnight!"
Scroll on to see more of the Lacheys' cutest family moments.