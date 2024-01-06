Vanessa and Nick Lachey Prove Daughter Brooklyn Is Growing Up Fast on 9th Birthday

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Shares Best Relationship Advice

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's daughter Brooklyn has entered her last year of single digits.

And she's growing up so fast—just ask her parents. The Love Is Blind cohosts celebrated Brooklyn's ninth birthday on Jan. 5, posting a before-and-after photo of her wearing a crown on her first birthday and a photo of her from a more recent beach day. In the new snap, Brooklyn was dressed in white overalls and a Cincinnati beanie as she held up heart hands in front of a lake view.

"Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, from 1 to 9 in the blink of an eye," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to our Baby Girl."

And on her Instagram Story, Vanessa couldn't help but gush over her adorable little girl, pointing out her cute cheeks as a baby.

In addition to Brooklyn, Vanessa and Nick also share Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 7, who marked his own birthday last month.