Vanessa and Nick Lachey Prove Daughter Brooklyn Is Growing Up Fast on 9th Birthday

Vanessa and Nick Lachey celebrated their daughter Brooklyn reaching a new milestone as she hit her ninth birthday.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 06, 2024 2:43 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesNick LacheyCouplesVanessa LacheyCelebrities
Watch: Vanessa Lachey Shares Best Relationship Advice

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's daughter Brooklyn has entered her last year of single digits.

And she's growing up so fast—just ask her parents. The Love Is Blind cohosts celebrated Brooklyn's ninth birthday on Jan. 5, posting a before-and-after photo of her wearing a crown on her first birthday and a photo of her from a more recent beach day. In the new snap, Brooklyn was dressed in white overalls and a Cincinnati beanie as she held up heart hands in front of a lake view.

"Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, from 1 to 9 in the blink of an eye," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to our Baby Girl."

And on her Instagram Story, Vanessa couldn't help but gush over her adorable little girl, pointing out her cute cheeks as a baby.

In addition to Brooklyn, Vanessa and Nick also share Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 7, who marked his own birthday last month. 

photos
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Most Candid Confessions

"And just like that, our Littlest Lachey is 7," the model shared on Instagram at the time. "He's our miracle baby that we never take for granted. The missing piece to our family puzzle, the one who makes us whole… the cherry on top!"

The Lacheys celebrated by continuing their gingerbread house tradition and went on to ring in the new year with a just-as-sweet trip to Disneyland. 

Instagram

"Happy New Year at the happiest place on earth!" Vanessa captioned a family pic. "2024… we're ready for YOU!"

And, she noted, it was the first time the family stayed up late enough to ring in the new year together: "All three kids (and parents) made it to midnight!" 

Instagram (@vanessalachey)

Scroll on to see more of the Lacheys' cutest family moments.

Instagram

Magical Moment

Vanessa and Nick Lachey rang in 2024 at Disneyland with their three kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

"Happy New Year at the happiest place on earth!" Vanessa shared on social media. "This is the first New Year we all 5 rang in together.  All three kids (and parents) made it to midnight! Haha!"

Instagram

Gingerbread Goodies

The family celebrated Phoenix's 7th birthday in 2023 by continuing their gingerbread house tradition. "And just like that, our Littlest Lachey is 7," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "He’s our miracle baby that we never take for granted. The missing piece to our family puzzle, the one who makes us whole… the cherry on top!"

Instagram

Beach Day

"So very thankful," their mom wrote. "our world."

Instagram

All Grown Up

The model marked her daughter's 9th birthday in 2024 with this beachy pic. "From 1 to 9 in the blink of an eye," she said. "Happy Birthday to our Baby Girl."

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
A Little Disney Magic

Vanessa attended Disney on Ice with her kids and even got to meet Mickey Mouse backstage. Lucky ducks!

Instagram
The Incredible Lacheys

The former Total Request Live host took Halloween spirit to the next level with her fun family costumes based on the animated Disney movie. 

Instagram
Somewhere on a Beach

The famous family got their tan on during a winter vacation in paradise.

Instagram
Deck the Halls!

Is it even Christmas Eve if your family doesn't wear matching pajamas? Well done Lacheys. 

Instagram
On an Island in the Sun

The family enjoyed a tropical vacation together.

Instagram
Rockin' the Stars & Stripes

Red, white and cute! The Lachey family got patriotic for Independence Day.

Instagram
Sunday's Best

The Lacheys posed with the Easter Bunny during a family celebration on Easter weekend. 

Instagram
The Cold Never Bothered Them Anyway

Princess Elsa would totally approve. The family dressed up as our favorite Frozen characters for Halloween.

