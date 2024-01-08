12 Top-Rated Amazon Finds That Will Make Your Daily Commute More Bearable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Welcome to the start of another work week! As if dragging yourself out of bed and completing your morning routine weren't already a struggle, especially on a Monday morning, you then have to deal with the commute. With school back in session and many returning to the office post-winter holiday, more and more people will be commuting once again.
Since we know just how miserable it can be to sit in traffic for hours each day or deal with all the challenges that come with using public transportation, we searched all over Amazon to find products that can make your commute much more bearable. From the "most comfortable" seat cushions you'll ever use to top-rated noise-cancelling headphones, here are some shopper-loved commuter essentials you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
This shopper-fave seat cushion on Amazon has over 65,400 five-star reviews, and numerous shoppers say this has made a huge difference on their commute. One reviewer even wrote that it eliminated the lower back pain they typically get on their two hour commute. According to the brand, it's the most comfortable gel memory foam on the market, and the tens of thousands of reviews seem to reflect that. Best part is, it's on sale now for less than $45.
Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow
If sitting in traffic for hours causes back pain, consider getting the Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow. According to the brand, it was designed to relieve upper, mid and lower back pain and tightness, while helping you achieve healthy posture. It has over 12,300 five-star reviews and is on sale!
Ygmoner Swinging Duck Car Mirror Hanging Ornament
Ridiculous? Totally. But you have to admit, this swinging duck can make a long commute slightly less boring. In fact, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "This duck hangs in my car and keeps me amused when I'm driving in traffic. What's not to like?!" This fun car accessory has over 4,600 five-star reviews, and there are other animals to choose from.
Qiwen Rear View Mirror Hanging Accessories of Swinging Duck
For something with a little more personality, consider snapping up this playful swinging duck that Amazon shoppers just can't seem to get enough of.
Iron Flask Grip Coffee Mug
Keep your coffee or tea hot for the duration of your commute and beyond with the Iron Flask Grip Coffee Mug. According to the description, it features double wall insulation and will keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to four, the clear flip lid is 100% leak-proof, and it comes in a variety of cute colors for you to choose from.
Harney & Sons Black Tea, English Breakfast - 20 Satchets
Jump start your day with a delicious cup of tea from Harney & Sons. There are several flavors to choose from including shopper-faves English Breakfast Tea, Dragon Pearl Jasmine, Earl Grey Supreme and Hot Cinnamon Spice.
PopBabies Smoothie Blender with USB Rechargeable Blender Cup
This personal blender was made for people on the go. It has over 12,500 five-star reviews, and many say it's made their morning routine so much easier. Plus, it can make your commute less miserable when you've got a tasty smoothie to drink.
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Moccasin
A pair of comfy shoes can make your walk to the office a breeze. This pair of Hey Dude shoes have over 19,300 five-star reviews with numerous shoppers calling it the comfiest pair of shoes they own. Many even say they feel like you're wearing slippers.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
These top-rated noise canceling headphones have over 51,100 five-star reviews, and shoppers recommend these for noisy subway or bus rides. According to the brand, you can use these for up to 40 hours of nonstop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation & 60 hours in standard music mode. There are three colors to choose from.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
This shopper-fave portable neck fan with 31,100+ five-star reviews will keep you cool on days when it's warm out and the bus or subway is packed. The fan is bladeless so you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught. There are several colors to choose from, including pink, gray, yellow, and dark blue.
Hume Supernatural Roll On Aluminum Free Deodorant for Women & Men
Stay stink-free even on the hottest of days and longest of commutes with this Hume aluminum-free deodorant. The plant-based formula absorbs moisture, trapping and binding odor before it forms, all while protecting and nourishing the skin via prebiotics & probiotics that support the skin's microbiome. In addition to smelling amazing, the dermatologist-tested deodorant is safe for all skin types, according to the brand.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Most "organic" deodorants don't work that well. However this one works amazing. I put it on once in the morning and don't have to worry about smelling for the rest of day. My favorite scent is the cactus bloom. There are also scents that are good for men. The ingredients are WAY WAY WAY better than your average deodorant. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!"
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Whether you need to refresh after a long work day or you're like one reviewer and want something to keep you awake during a long commute, the best-selling Mario Badescu facial spray is a must-have. It has over 48,200 five-star reviews and is affordable at just $7.
—Originally published Aug. 29, 2022, at 4:00 a.m. PT