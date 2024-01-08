How The Dark Knight's Christopher Nolan Honored Heath Ledger at 2024 Golden Globes

The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger when accepting his Best Director trophy at the 2024 Golden Globes, held Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills.

Heath Ledger will never be forgotten.

When Christopher Nolan accepted his Best Directing award at the 2024 Golden Globes, he paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a touching memory on how he coped with his 2008 death.

"The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger," Nolan said at the Beverly Hills event on Jan. 7. "And that was complicated and challenging for me."

During that difficult moment at the 2009 award show, Nolan accepted the statue for Ledger's win for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Dark Knight. And it was Robert Downey Jr. who got the director through the emotional time.

"In the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support," Nolan continued. "The same look he's giving me now. The same love and support he's shown so many people in our community over so many years."

After winning his own trophy, Nolan assumed the speech would come more easily. 

"I thought it would be simpler accepting for myself," he added. "But I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors we bring people together."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Hosted by Jo Koy, the 2024 Golden Globes are honoring the top movies and TV shows of the year, from Barbie to Succession. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.) The show, streaming on CBS, also welcomed more than 25 first-time nominees, including Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Trevor Noah.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

