How The Dark Knight's Christopher Nolan Honored Heath Ledger at 2024 Golden Globes

Heath Ledger will never be forgotten.

When Christopher Nolan accepted his Best Directing award at the 2024 Golden Globes, he paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a touching memory on how he coped with his 2008 death.

"The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger," Nolan said at the Beverly Hills event on Jan. 7. "And that was complicated and challenging for me."

During that difficult moment at the 2009 award show, Nolan accepted the statue for Ledger's win for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Dark Knight. And it was Robert Downey Jr. who got the director through the emotional time.

"In the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support," Nolan continued. "The same look he's giving me now. The same love and support he's shown so many people in our community over so many years."