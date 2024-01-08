Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz’s Hunger Games Reunion Proves the Odds Are in Our Favor

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Says the Cast of ‘RHOSLC’ Deserves Her Oscar

Katniss and Cinna are ready for the cameras once again.

Hunger Games costars Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz reunited for a fiery photo at the 2024 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

The pair—who played the district 12 tribute and her stylist in the original Hunger Games franchise—have come a long way since their days getting glammed up for the arena. The actors were both nominated for awards at the show, with Jennifer earning a nod for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for No Hard Feelings and Lenny being nominated for Best Song for "Road to Freedom" from Rustin.

While neither took home the statue, the Golden Globes—hosted by Jo Koy on CBS—are expected to be a big night for many stars in Hollywood. Barbie went into the award show with 10 nominations, more than any other project this year and tied for most-ever alongside Cabaret.