Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz’s Hunger Games Reunion Proves the Odds Are in Our Favor

The Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz twinned in all-black as their reunion caught fire at the 2024 Golden Globes, taking place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 08, 2024 3:47 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesLenny KravitzJennifer LawrenceThe Hunger GamesCelebrities
Katniss and Cinna are ready for the cameras once again.

Hunger Games costars Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz reunited for a fiery photo at the 2024 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

The pair—who played the district 12 tribute and her stylist in the original Hunger Games franchise—have come a long way since their days getting glammed up for the arena. The actors were both nominated for awards at the show, with Jennifer earning a nod for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for No Hard Feelings and Lenny being nominated for Best Song for "Road to Freedom" from Rustin.

While neither took home the statue, the Golden Globes—hosted by Jo Koy on CBS—are expected to be a big night for many stars in Hollywood. Barbie went into the award show with 10 nominations, more than any other project this year and tied for most-ever alongside Cabaret

And its stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were among the celebrities to hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in fantastic ensembles. Stars from Abbott Elementary, Mamma Mia and more projects also turned the Globes into cast reunions with sweet photo ops.

Todd Williamson/CBS

Keep scrolling to see more nostalgic cast reunions at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Julia Garner, Jason Bateman, Ozark

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Suits

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Friends, The Morning Show

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

 Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia

Todd Williamson/CBS

Jennifer Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz, Hunger Games

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Abbott Elementary

For a full recap of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

