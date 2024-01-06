New Year, New Shoes— Save Up to 80% on Kate Spade, UGG, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden & More

Step into 2024 with new shoes from D'Amelio Footwear, Coach, Sorel, Hoka, Kate Spade, J.Crew, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 06, 2024 2:00 PMTags
ShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Shop Shoe Deals Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, D'Amelio Footwear, J.Crew, Coach, Kate SpadeE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, D'Amelio Footwear, J.Crew and Getty Images/ praetorianphoto

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Life is short, just buy the shoes, especially when you can find a jaw-dropping deal. Forget "new year, new me" and opt for a new mantra: "new year, new shoes." There are so many great shoe sales happening this weekend.

Here's your guide to the best shoe deals right now:


Explore those options to track down your must-haves or you can get a little inspiration from these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.

Sam Edelman Laurna Mule

Get the look of a loafer and the comfort of a slipper with these backless shoes. There are many colorways to choose from.

$130
$59
Nordstrom Rack
More
Shoe Deals

J.Crew Perfect Winter Boots With Sherpa

Bundle up in style with a major deal on these shearling boots.

Extra 70% off sale styles with code SHOPNOW

$198
$39
J.Crew
More
Shoe Deals

J.Crew Piper Ankle Boots in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather

You can never have too many booties and this croc look exudes quiet luxury. These come in many colors.

$298
$60
J.Crew
More
Shoe Deals

UGG Josefene Short Boot

These short boots are a wardrobe staple. Choose from chestnut and black.

 

$150
$75
Nordstrom Rack
More
Shoe Deals

Steve Madden Possession Red

I'm all for a monochromatic sneaker. I have these in 3 colors already, so of course I'll snag a pair while they're on sale. They're functional and fashionable, what more could you want?

$100
$69
Steve Madden
More
Shoe Deals

Kate Spade Claudia Flats

53% off Kate Spade shoes? Yep, you need them.

$170
$79
Kate Spade Outlet
More
Shoe Deals

Sam Edelman Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

The chunky loafer trend isn't going anywhere. You'll get so much wear out of these, you'll want a pair in multiple colors.

$150
$89
Sam Edelman
More
Shoe Deals

D'Amelio Footwear Helenna Boot

Add a little lift to your look with some chunky heel boots.

$109
$79
D'Amelio Footwear
More
Shoe Deals

Coach Noah Bootie In Silver Metallic

Metallics are the new neutral. These silver boots really do go with everything.

$280
$97
Coach Outlet
More
Shoe Deals
read
Don’t Miss This $59 Deal on a $300 Kate Spade Handbag and More 80% Discounts That Are Sure To Sell Out

Vivaia Square-Toe V-Cut Flats

These shoes look chic and they're worry-free since you can just throw them in the washer.

$97
$69
Vivaia
More
Shoe Deals

Looking for more deals, check out these 50% off SKIMS discounts.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!