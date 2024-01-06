New Year, New Shoes— Save Up to 80% on Kate Spade, UGG, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life is short, just buy the shoes, especially when you can find a jaw-dropping deal. Forget "new year, new me" and opt for a new mantra: "new year, new shoes." There are so many great shoe sales happening this weekend.
Here's your guide to the best shoe deals right now:
- You can get 80% off Kate Spade shoes.
- Take an EXTRA 70% off sale styles from J.Crew.
- Save up to 70% on styles from Steve Madden.
- Nordstrom Rack has discounts up to 80% on UGG, Hoka, Sorel, Sam Edelman, and more top brands.
- Check out these 50% off deals on Sam Edelman shoes.
- Don't miss 65% discounts on Coach loafers, mules, and more.
- Dixie, Heidi, Marc, and Charli D'Amelio's brand D'Amelio Footwear has major end of season sale.
- Save 40% on machine-washable shoes from Vivaia.
Explore those options to track down your must-haves or you can get a little inspiration from these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Sam Edelman Laurna Mule
Get the look of a loafer and the comfort of a slipper with these backless shoes. There are many colorways to choose from.
J.Crew Perfect Winter Boots With Sherpa
Bundle up in style with a major deal on these shearling boots.
Extra 70% off sale styles with code SHOPNOW
J.Crew Piper Ankle Boots in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather
You can never have too many booties and this croc look exudes quiet luxury. These come in many colors.
UGG Josefene Short Boot
These short boots are a wardrobe staple. Choose from chestnut and black.
Steve Madden Possession Red
I'm all for a monochromatic sneaker. I have these in 3 colors already, so of course I'll snag a pair while they're on sale. They're functional and fashionable, what more could you want?
Kate Spade Claudia Flats
53% off Kate Spade shoes? Yep, you need them.
Sam Edelman Laurs Lug Sole Loafer
The chunky loafer trend isn't going anywhere. You'll get so much wear out of these, you'll want a pair in multiple colors.
D'Amelio Footwear Helenna Boot
Add a little lift to your look with some chunky heel boots.
Vivaia Square-Toe V-Cut Flats
These shoes look chic and they're worry-free since you can just throw them in the washer.
