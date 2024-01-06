Michael Bolton Shares Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Watch : Michael Bolton Reveals DREAM CELEBRITY to Duet With

Michael Bolton opened up about a concerning health issue.

The singer, 70, shared that, prior to the holidays, doctors discovered he had a brain tumor that required an immediate operation.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 5. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Bolton shared that he'll be taking a temporary break from touring while he continues "devoting my time and energy to my recovery."

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show," he continued. "But have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

Thanking his fans, he added, "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years."

He concluded his heartfelt note by saying he's keeping fans' "positive messages in my heart" and promised to give updates on his health in the future.