These Photos of the 2024 Nominees at Their First-Ever Golden Globes Are a Trip Down Memory Lane

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Don't miss this golden opportunity to celebrate your favorite movies and TV shows.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7. Hosted by Jo Koy, the 81st annual award show will honor achievements in film and television from the past year.

In terms of the heavy hitters in the motion picture categories, Barbie leads the nominees with nine nods, followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Meanwhile, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon trail closely behind with seven each.

As for TV's frontrunners, Succession has nine nominations while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each have five (see the full list of nominees here).

Of course, the event isn't just about the awards. Fans also love to tune in to see the celebrity appearances, red carpet fashion and jaw-dropping moments.

Viewers can catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EST. But before the big night begins, let's celebrate by turning back the clock.