These Photos of the 2024 Nominees at Their First-Ever Golden Globes Are a Trip Down Memory Lane

Before the 2024 Golden Globes begin, see photos of Barbie's Margot Robbie, Succession's Kieran Culkin and more nominees at their first-ever Golden Globe Awards.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to celebrate your favorite movies and TV shows. 

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7. Hosted by Jo Koy, the 81st annual award show will honor achievements in film and television from the past year.

In terms of the heavy hitters in the motion picture categories, Barbie leads the nominees with nine nods, followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Meanwhile, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon trail closely behind with seven each. 

As for TV's frontrunners, Succession has nine nominations while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each have five (see the full list of nominees here). 

Of course, the event isn't just about the awards. Fans also love to tune in to see the celebrity appearances, red carpet fashion and jaw-dropping moments. 

Viewers can catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EST. But before the big night begins, let's celebrate by turning back the clock. 

photos
2004 Golden Globes Red Carpet Throwback 

Keep reading to see photos of this year's nominees at their first-ever Golden Globe Awards.

Bradley Cooper

Need a playbook on the actor's Golden Globes history? Bradley first went to the award show in 2002 with his Alias costars Kevin Weisman, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin and Carl Lumbly. Over the years, he's received six nominations, including two this year for directing and acting in Maestro.

Leonardo DiCaprio 

Once upon a time...in Hollywood, Leo made his Golden Globes debut. It was in 1994—when he was nominated for What's Eating Gilbert Grape—and the then-19-year-old brought his mother Irmelin. He went on to win three Golden Globes and receive 14 nominations, including his nod this year for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jennifer Lawrence

The odds appeared to be in The Hunger Games star's favor following her Golden Globes debut in 2011. While she didn't win that year for her performance in Winter's Bone, she later received five more nominations, including three wins and this year's nod for her work in No Hard Feelings.

Matt Damon

The actor was bourne to be a star. After making his Golden Globes debut in 1998 and winning with Ben Affleck for Good Will Hunting, Matt went on to become an eight-time nominee. This year, Matt is nominated for his performance in another one of the duo's movies, Air.

Emma Stone

We give this red carpet debut at the 2011 Golden Globes an easy A. Throughout her career, Emma has secured one win and eight nominations, including two nods this year for her work in Poor Things and The Curse

Robert Downey Jr. 

Check out this marvel-ous throwback of RDJ at his first Golden Globes ceremony in 1993 with his ex Deborah Falconer. Today, the Iron Man actor is a two-time winner and five-time nominee, with his most recent nod being for his acting in Oppenheimer.

Jodie Foster

In 1977, the then-14-year-old made her debut at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her role in Freaky Friday. Today, she has four wins and 11 nods under her belt, with her most recent nomination being for her performance in 2023's Nyad.

Emily Blunt

If you're asking when Emily first attended the Golden Globes, please bore someone else with your questions. The Devil Wears Prada star made her debut in 2007 and won for her performance in Gideon’s Daughter. Since then, she's earned six more nominations, including for her performance in Oppenheimer.

Mark Ruffalo 

Avengers fans, assemble and see this photo of the actor and his wife Sunrise Coigney at the 2001 Golden Globes. With six nominations and already one trophy on his shelf, Mark is looking to take home another statue for his work in Poor Things.

Joaquin Phoenix

The Walk the Line star walked the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time in 2006, where he won for his portrayal of Johnny Cash. Joaquin has a total of two Golden Globe Awards and seven nominations, with his most recent nod being for his role in Beau Is Afraid.

Natalie Portman

It looked like the actress didn't want to be anywhere but here at the Golden Globes when she attended for the first time in 2000. Natalie didn't take home the trophy for Anywhere But Here that year, but she later scored four more nominations—including this year's recognition for May December—and two wins.

Helen Mirren

Hats off to Helen! After making her Golden Globes debut in 1997 and winning for her role in Losing Chase, she went on to receive two more trophies and a whopping 16 additional nominations, including a nod for her recent performance in 1923.

Colman Domingo

After making his Golden Globes debut last year, the first-nominee is returning with the hopes of taking home the trophy for his role in Rustin.

Ryan Gosling

He's more than just Ken—he's a Golden Globe winner and six-time nominee. After attending the ceremony for the first time in 2011, the actor is bringing the Kenergy to the red carpet and is nominated for his role in Barbie.

Carey Mulligan

While the actress recently received her fourth Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Maestro, it was her work in An Education that landed her her first nod and appearance at the 2010 award show.

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black star made her Golden Globes debut in 2015 and is now returning as a first-time nominee for her performance in The Color Purple.

Margot Robbie

The four-time nominee—who is up this year for Barbie—made her Golden Globes debut in 2014.

Cillian Murphy

Before being nominated for his role in his Oppenheimer, the actor made his first Golden Globes appearance at the 2006 ceremony, where he was up for his performance in Breakfast in Pluto.

Pedro Pascal

You haven't seen the last of us, er Pedro, at the Golden Globes. After making his debut in 2015, the first-time nominee is hoping to take home a trophy for his performance in the HBO series.

Kieran Culkin

The actor first attended the Golden Globes in 2003—where he received recognition for his role in Igby Goes Down. Now, he's up for his performance in Succession, the fourth time he's been nominated for his portrayal of Roman Roy.

Keri Russell

Twenty-five years after making her debut at the 1999 Golden Globes (where she won for her performance in Felicity), the four-time nominee is striving to earn another statue for her role in The Diplomat.

Quinta Brunson

Remember when the Abbott Elementary creator attended the Golden Globes for the first time last year and the show swept in three categories? Well get ready, class! Because Quinta is hoping to win two more trophies this year.

Steve Martin

There's only stars in this building. More than three decades after first attending the Golden Globes with his ex-wife Victoria Tennant in 1990, the eight-time nominee is up for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

