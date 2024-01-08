Why Pedro Pascal's Arm Was in a Cast at 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

Forget the daddy energy—Pedro Pascal needs some healing energy at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The Last of Us actor attended the star-studded ceremony on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with an unexpected accessory: a cast on his arm. As he told reporters on the red carpet, he fell and injured himself, according to People.

(See every celebrity arrival here.)

Pedro, who is nominated for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO's Last of Us, also wore black trousers and an embellished dress shirt to the ceremony, making for a sleek style statement.

This isn't the first time the 48-year-old has made a splash with his look.

During the 2023 Met Gala in May, Pedro set the red carpet ablaze in a red-hot outfit from Valentino that featured a crimson-colored coat and itty-bitty black shorts. For extra oomph, he accessorized with a red button-up, black skinny tie and lace-up military boots.