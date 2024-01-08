Why Pedro Pascal's Arm Was in a Cast at 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Pedro Pascal arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes with a cast on his arm. He shared the reason behind his injury as he came dressed to impress at the award show on Jan. 7.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 08, 2024 1:51 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

Forget the daddy energyPedro Pascal needs some healing energy at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The Last of Us actor attended the star-studded ceremony on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with an unexpected accessory: a cast on his arm. As he told reporters on the red carpet, he fell and injured himself, according to People.

(See every celebrity arrival here.) 

Pedro, who is nominated for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO's Last of Us, also wore black trousers and an embellished dress shirt to the ceremony, making for a sleek style statement.

This isn't the first time the 48-year-old has made a splash with his look.

During the 2023 Met Gala in May, Pedro set the red carpet ablaze in a red-hot outfit from Valentino that featured a crimson-colored coat and itty-bitty black shorts. For extra oomph, he accessorized with a red button-up, black skinny tie and lace-up military boots.

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

And two months before fashion's biggest night, Pedro went full daddy mode at the 2023 Oscars, looking suave as ever in a sleek black-and-white tuxedo.

There's no denying the Narcos star has embraced the title. After all, he told Entertainment Tonight last June that he will continue to exude that energy, cheekily noting, "I am your cool, slutty daddy."

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Of course, Pedro isn't the only A-lister to make headlines at the Golden Globes. Keep reading to see stars' fashionable looks at the awards ceremony.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Allison Williams

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In Christian Dior.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In Prada and Boucheron jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In  Dolce & Gabbana.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In custom Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Christian Dior Couture.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

In Carolina Herrera.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.