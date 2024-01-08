Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are the Ultimate BFF Duo at the 2024 Golden Globes

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon brought a bit of Boston magic to the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, where their film Air is nominated for two awards.

Watch: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Share the Story Behind Air

From Boston to the Beverly Hilton.

Longtime best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a laugh inside the ballroom at the 2024 Golden Globes, just minutes before the Jan. 7 award show began. The adorable moment in question, shared on social media by The Hollywood Reporter, came as the Air director made a beeline to where Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso were sitting, dropping into a chair with the Bourne actor promptly giving the director a big hug.

Matt and Ben—who was joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez—were in attendance to support their 2023 hit, Air, which tells the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan.

In fact, the film is up for two awards during the ceremony: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Matt's nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. (He'll face off against Nicolas Cage, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Giamatti, Joaquin Phoenix and Jeffrey Wright.)

Air is the latest entry in a line of hits from the Matt and Ben, following their 2021 film, The Last Duel. Before launching their independent film company, Artists Equity in 2022, they had established Pearl Street Films in 2012.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Friendship Through the Years

Matt, 53, and Ben, 51, first met as kids in Boston before forging their way in Hollywood together, even winning a Best Screenplay Academy Award in 1998 for their film, Good Will Hunting.

And the friends of more than 40 years are grateful to be on this journey together. "If you're lucky, you can find a way to work with people that you love," Ben explained to E! News at the Air premiere last year. "And then, as they say, you never work another day in your life."

Read more to see all the stars on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

