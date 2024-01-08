Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are the Ultimate BFF Duo at the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Share the Story Behind Air

From Boston to the Beverly Hilton.

Longtime best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a laugh inside the ballroom at the 2024 Golden Globes, just minutes before the Jan. 7 award show began. The adorable moment in question, shared on social media by The Hollywood Reporter, came as the Air director made a beeline to where Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso were sitting, dropping into a chair with the Bourne actor promptly giving the director a big hug.

Matt and Ben—who was joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez—were in attendance to support their 2023 hit, Air, which tells the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan.

In fact, the film is up for two awards during the ceremony: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Matt's nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. (He'll face off against Nicolas Cage, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Giamatti, Joaquin Phoenix and Jeffrey Wright.)

Air is the latest entry in a line of hits from the Matt and Ben, following their 2021 film, The Last Duel. Before launching their independent film company, Artists Equity in 2022, they had established Pearl Street Films in 2012.