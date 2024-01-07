Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals What Makes Her and Husband Ryan Anderson's Marriage Work

Watch : Gypsy Rose Dishes on Husband and Future Baby Plans

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had over 250 men write to her in prison, but she knew Ryan Anderson was the one.

While serving time in a Missouri prison for second-degree murder, Gypsy received a letter from Ryan, a special education teacher in Louisiana. By May 2020, the two had become pen pals, writing back and forth and eventually, falling in love. They tied the knot in a prison wedding in 2022.

Following her release Dec. 28 after seven years behind bars, Gypsy shared why her marriage with Ryan continues to work in the real world.

"He's just so genuine. He's down to earth. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."

Indeed, her romance with Ryan is different from her past relationships (including with ex Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard in 2015.)