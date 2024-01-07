Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals What Makes Her and Husband Ryan Anderson's Marriage Work

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had over 250 men write to her in prison, but she knew Ryan Anderson was the one.
While serving time in a Missouri prison for second-degree murder, Gypsy received a letter from Ryan, a special education teacher in Louisiana. By May 2020, the two had become pen pals, writing back and forth and eventually, falling in love. They tied the knot in a prison wedding in 2022.
Following her release Dec. 28 after seven years behind bars, Gypsy shared why her marriage with Ryan continues to work in the real world.
"He's just so genuine. He's down to earth. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."
Indeed, her romance with Ryan is different from her past relationships (including with ex Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard in 2015.)
Gypsy, now 32, told E! that Ryan's "willingness to actually love me for me" makes their relationship work.
"In previous relationships, I think the exes that I've had have maybe idealized me," she explained. "Like, the image of me in their head was better than the me they got."
But, she noted, "I'm just a regular person, I'm just a human. I'm not perfect. I do make mistakes. I have flaws, but Ryan loves me in spite of those flaws."
Last week, Gypsy let slip another reason she loves her husband—and her response was not rated G.
When defending Ryan from "haters" on social media, she explained on Instagram, "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you."
As she wrote in her Jan. 1 clap back, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."
What's next for the couple? Parenthood, one day. "Ryan and I have talked about starting a family," she added to E!. "We just don't know when. It will happen when it's meant to."
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiered on Lifetime Jan. 5.
See more photos Gypsy and Ryan over the last three years together: