Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals What Makes Her and Husband Ryan Anderson's Marriage Work

Gypsy Rose Blanchard exclusively told E! News the secret to her marriage with Ryan Anderson—on top of that steamy Instagram shoutout to her husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had over 250 men write to her in prison, but she knew Ryan Anderson was the one.

While serving time in a Missouri prison for second-degree murder, Gypsy received a letter from Ryan, a special education teacher in Louisiana. By May 2020, the two had become pen pals, writing back and forth and eventually, falling in love. They tied the knot in a prison wedding in 2022. 

Following her release Dec. 28 after seven years behind bars, Gypsy shared why her marriage with Ryan continues to work in the real world. 

"He's just so genuine. He's down to earth. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."

Indeed, her romance with Ryan is different from her past relationships (including with ex Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard in 2015.)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Prison Release

Gypsy, now 32, told E! that Ryan's "willingness to actually love me for me" makes their relationship work.

"In previous relationships, I think the exes that I've had have maybe idealized me," she explained. "Like, the image of me in their head was better than the me they got."

But, she noted, "I'm just a regular person, I'm just a human. I'm not perfect. I do make mistakes. I have flaws, but Ryan loves me in spite of those flaws."

Last week, Gypsy let slip another reason she loves her husband—and her response was not rated G.

When defending Ryan from "haters" on social media, she explained on Instagram, "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you."

As she wrote in her Jan. 1 clap back, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life." 

What's next for the couple? Parenthood, one day. "Ryan and I have talked about starting a family," she added to E!. "We just don't know when. It will happen when it's meant to."

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiered on Lifetime Jan. 5.

See more photos Gypsy and Ryan over the last three years together:

Newlyweds

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while serving her time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Prison Penpals

The pair met when Ryan, a special education teacher from Louisiana, decided to write a letter to Gypsy in prison in 2020. By May of that year, they had begun emailing back and forth.

"We've been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions," Gypsy previously told People. "And he'll be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?' So I'm thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow."

First Look

Ryan unveiled the "first picture of me that I sent to my wife" while she was behind bars. As he put it, "clearly she was smitten, haha."

New Bling

Gypsy showed off the gold wedding ring from Ryan after she got out of prison, writing on Instagram, "Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring." 

Ringing in 2024

Gypsy captioned this moment on social media, "New Years Eve kiss with my hubby."

Nothing But Love

Gypsy defended Ryan from critics on social media following her release. "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," she wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.

She added, "besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

