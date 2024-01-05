J.Crew Outerwear, Sweaters & Boots Are an Extra 70% off & It's the Sale I've Been Dreaming About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As soon as the temperatures begin to drop, I go to sleep murmuring to myself, "Tomorrow will be the day, tomorrow will be the day." Well, it's here. The time I've been dreaming about. J.Crew and J.Crew Factory have announced their outerwear and boot sale, and that means an extra 70% off sale items. Now, as a New Yorker, I have to be ready for all kinds of weather, and nothing keeps me warmer and more stylish than J.Crew's coats, jackets, hats, head warmers, sweaters, boots, and more. And even after years and years of wear, they still look as chic and elegant as the day I bought them.
Now, you may be thinking, "Just how great is this sale?" Well, it's pretty, pretty good. Some items have already been marked down and with the extra 70% off, using code SHOPNOW at J.Crew and QUICK70 at J.Crew Factory, you can score the lowest prices of the season. You can get a double-breasted Italian wool coat for $329 off the original price. And a $248 quilted barn jacket for just $66. Or a $49 pink ribbed beanie for only $9. That's just the start, believe me.
So keep on scrolling and make your (and my) winter dreams come true.
J.Crew's Outerwear & Boot Sale
Double-breasted topcoat in Italian melton wool blend
With a double-breasted design and a long length, this topcoat is a versatile piece for any wardrobe. And, according to J.Crew, it's made of melton wool which is considered to be the most weather-resistant of all woolen materials. Plus, it's $329 off the original price.
Shrunken Fair Isle crewneck sweater
If you're getting ready for Valentine's Day, this Fair Isle sweater is great to have on hand. Featuring a cute heart print in a pink and tan palette, you'll look cozy, adorable, and ready for Cupid.
Ruched puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
Get this $298 puffer jacket for just $72. It has a faux fur trim at the hood (that's also removable), plus a water-resistant finish to protect you from the elements. Best of all, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a sustainable down alternative that keeps plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills.
Perfect Winter boots with sherpa
When I saw these $198 winter boots for just $39, I did a spit take. They're so cute and cozy, plus they're made of weatherproof nubuck leather to keep you warm and dry in snow, sleet, rain, you name it.
Heritage quilted Barn Jacket with PrimaLoft
Inspired by J.Crew's classic Barn Jacket, this quilted version will impress just as much. It's also super warm, crafted from recycled polyester puffer fabric and filled with a sustainable down alternative. Oh, and just look at that $66 price tag.
Warwick topcoat in Italian stadium-cloth wool blend
Featuring a naval-inspired silhouette and a double-breasted design, this wool blend topcoat delivers warmth and sophistication in a pretty pink package. It's also $313 less than the original price.
New chateau parka in Italian stadium-cloth
This parka is a J.Crew bestseller for good reason, and it's been on my wish list for years. It's made of a warm wool blend, features removable faux-fur on the hood and gold accents, and it's just $104 (down from $385).
New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool
For less than $100, this Italian boiled wool topcoat can be yours. With a long length, soft pink color, and warm fabric, it can go with anything in your closet, especially a thick winter sweater and high-waisted jeans.
Relaxed topcoat in sherpa blend
This double-breasted coat is as cute as it is warm. It's made of a plush blend of wool and sherpa that's soft and cozy, and the camel color is the perfect hue to go with any winter outfit.
Villa puffer coat with PrimaLoft
Thick, warm, and filled with a sustainable down alternative, this puffer coat is the puffer coat you should have in your closet. One reviewer reported, "Just received and it is oversized fabulousness. The color green is a showstopper, and the length is perfect. I wanted a puffer coat with style and this is it!" Oh, and it's just $60.
Harriet trench coat in double-faced blend
With a poly-wool blend that's warm and cozy, this trench coat has a sophisticated feel that you need in your life this winter. And at $60, it's a must-add-to-cart situation.
Villa coat in Italian stadium-cloth
Made with a relaxed fit, exaggerated collar, and a hidden zipper, this villa coat is the height of winter elegance. It's warm without being bulky and the blue color is a needed pop of color for any wardrobe.
J.Crew Factory's Outerwear & Boot Sale
Faux-fur winter hiking boots
These hiking boots are fully lined with faux-fur to keep your feet warm and cozy all winter long. And you can get them for just $46, which is the best part of all.
Ribbed beanie
Available in almond, ruby, rose, and emerald, you might need to get more than one of these ribbed beanies. At a $9 price tag, that might not be too hard.
Cheetah Teddie sweater
This trendy cheetah print sweater will bring you tons of compliments, according to reviewers. It's made of a light knit that goes with a skirt or jeans, and it's just $15.
Pearl twist headband
If you want to keep your head warm, but don't want to mess up your hair, you'll need this soft, pearl-studded headband. It's so soft and irresistible at $9.
Button-neck city coat
Dress it up or down, this city coat does it all. The design is classic, the color is popping, and it's only $54.
