Why Eva Longoria Won't Cast Her 5-Year-Old Son Santiago In a Movie

Eva Longoria isn't desperate to share the silver screen with her son Santiago.

In fact, the Desperate Housewives alum shot down the idea to have her 5-year-old—who she shares with husband José Bastón—make an appearance in her upcoming Disney+ movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Instead, Thom Nemer plays the titular character in the new adaptation of the beloved Judith Viorst children's book.

"They go, 'Wouldn't it be great if we just use your son?'" Eva exclusively told E! News at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 4. "I'm like, 'Absolutely not.'"

As for what's stopping her, Eva jokingly noted, "He is such a diva."

"He's not cooperative," she quipped. "Doesn't take notes. Talks back."

However, that doesn't mean Santiago isn't a fan of her work. According to the 48-year-old, her little one still brings up the fact that she played Dora the Explorer's mother in the 2019 live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.