Exclusive

Why Eva Longoria Won't Cast Her 5-Year-Old Son Santiago In a Movie

Eva Longoria exclusively shared with E! News why she didn't want to work with her 5-year-old son Santiago in her new film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Eva Longoria isn't desperate to share the silver screen with her son Santiago.

In fact, the Desperate Housewives alum shot down the idea to have her 5-year-old—who she shares with husband José Bastón—make an appearance in her upcoming Disney+ movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Instead, Thom Nemer plays the titular character in the new adaptation of the beloved Judith Viorst children's book.

"They go, 'Wouldn't it be great if we just use your son?'" Eva exclusively told E! News at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 4. "I'm like, 'Absolutely not.'"

As for what's stopping her, Eva jokingly noted, "He is such a diva."

"He's not cooperative," she quipped. "Doesn't take notes. Talks back."

However, that doesn't mean Santiago isn't a fan of her work. According to the 48-year-old, her little one still brings up the fact that she played Dora the Explorer's mother in the 2019 live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold

photos
Eva Longoria's Best Looks

"He loves Dora," Eva explained, sharing that Santiago often asks why the adventurer doesn't live with their family. "Because he's like, 'Wait, you're her mom?'"

The Telenovela actress added, "He was very confused about that."

 

Valerie Macion/AFP via Getty Images

But for Eva, she finds nothing more endearing about Santiago than his "snuggly" self.

"Laying in bed, falling asleep. Those are my favorite moments," she shared. "My heart melts. That's my favorite—when he just wants to be with me."

To see more of Eva's adorable mom moments with Santiago, keep reading.

—Reporting by Alex Cramer

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Summer where are you?" Eva Longoria wrote on Instagram as her son wore a matching set from the Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack Collection. "We are ready!!!!"

Instagram
Snuggle Time

"Post-Mother's Day snuggles," Eva wrote on Instagram while wearing matching Peregrine Kidswear with her son. 

Instagram
Messy Mom Buns

"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding?" Eva joked as she rocked a messy bun while cuddling her newborn son.

Instagram
Santiago Goes to Work

"First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! He has a desk and everything!" the star joked with baby Santiago on Instagram. 

Instagram
6 Month Birthday

Eva posted this sweet moment between her son and her son in honor of his six-month birthday. "My sweet angel, you are 6months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday!" she wrote. "Although I can't remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know."

Instagram
Learning Politics Early

"It's never too early to learn about your candidates," the actress joked on Instagram while reading a voting pamphlet with her 11 month-old son, urging her followers to educate themselves for the midterm elections. 

Instagram
Poolside Hangouts

"Ready for a dip in the pool!" the actress posted alongside a photo of her and her son wearing similar hats on Instagram.

Instagram
Directed by ... Santiago!

"I think I found our next director," Eva joked while on the set of Black-ish. 

Instagram
Birthday Kisses

Eva posted this heart-warming photo on her birthday adding, "Thank you all so much for all the birthday wishes!! I'm having the best day with my loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby!"

Instagram
Nap Time

"Will he always hold me like this?" the star jokingly asked while sharing a photo of nap time with her son. 

Travel Buddies

"Ya'll like my new carry-on?" Eva joked on Instagram

Instagram
Snack Time

The Grand Hotel executive producer shared this adorable photo of her "Santi" eating bread together. "Us. Just chilling and eating bread. #Moments," she wrote.  

Beach Baby

Eva posted this cute picture of her and her son sitting poolside on vacation. 

Instagram
Sunset Dances

"Dancing to the sunset!" Eva shared on her Instagram while on vacation with her son. 

Instagram
Smiley Saturday

"Ma' boy!" the world-renowned actress shared on Instagram

Instagram
Foot Kisses?

The Jane the Virgin actress shared this hilarious, and maybe unsanitary photo with her 6.7 million Instagram followers. 

Strolling Through Italy

The Desperate Housewives alum wandered through the streets of Italy with her newborn son, adding "Most of Italy is so beautiful, it looks like the backlot of a movie studio!" 

Instagram
Spaghetti for Mother's Day

"My first Mother's Day! I don't even remember life before this little piece of love entered it," Eva shared on her first Mother's Day as a mom. 

Instagram
Vacation Time!

Eva posted this adorable photo on her Instagram, adding "Vacation Mode!" 

Instagram
Meeting Victoria Beckham

Eva introduced her newborn son to friend Victoria Beckham in Paris prior to Fashion Week.

Instagram / Eva Longoria
First Christmas

The Telenovela star got into Christmas spirit by dressing up baby Santiago in an adorable festive outfit for his first Christmas. 

Instagram
Cannes Moments

"My ray of sunshine!" the actress posted on Instagram while in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival. 

