America Ferrera Reveals How Kerry Washington Helped Her During Postpartum

This Barbie has fantastic friends.

America Ferrera recently offered insight into how Kerry Washington helped her ease back into work after she gave birth to son Sebastian, 5.

"When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old," the Barbie actress told People in an interview published Jan. 4. "I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal."

America—who shares Sebastian and daughter Lucia Marisol, 3, with Ryan Piers Williams—wanted to know how to balance motherhood and work.

"I remember asking her, 'How do you do it? How are you on a TV show and have a newborn baby? What am I going to do?'" the 39-year-old said. "And she gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack 'n Play for my trailer."