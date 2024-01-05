America Ferrera Reveals How Kerry Washington Helped Her During Postpartum

This Barbie has fantastic friends.
America Ferrera recently offered insight into how Kerry Washington helped her ease back into work after she gave birth to son Sebastian, 5.
"When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old," the Barbie actress told People in an interview published Jan. 4. "I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal."
America—who shares Sebastian and daughter Lucia Marisol, 3, with Ryan Piers Williams—wanted to know how to balance motherhood and work.
"I remember asking her, 'How do you do it? How are you on a TV show and have a newborn baby? What am I going to do?'" the 39-year-old said. "And she gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack 'n Play for my trailer."
She noted that the Scandal star even suggested "her pumping and breastfeeding schedule on set and exactly what bra she bought to get for wardrobe."
As America put it, "She just saved me."
In fact, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress said she wouldn't have managed that period without Kerry's advice.
"I think all the time about how many tears and how much energy and how much money and how much trial and error she saved me by just telling me what she learned," America added. "And countless times, just in the almost six years that I've been a mom, it's other moms and other women who have saved me and kept me going and kept me feeling like I can do this."
America and Kerry aren't the only two stars to share their tips and tricks as new moms. Keep reading to see how other A-listers have navigated everything from breastfeeding to their postpartum body changes.