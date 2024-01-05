Actor Christian Oliver Shared Photo From "Paradise" 3 Days Before Fatal Plane Crash

Christian Oliver spent his final days in bliss.
Three days before he died in a Caribbean plane crash, the actor celebrated New Year's with a snapshot from a serene vacation.
"Greetings from somewhere in paradise!" Oliver, 51, wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "To community and love …2024 her [sic] we come !"
In what would become his final Instagram post, the Baby-Sitters Club alum shared a photo of the sun setting over a tropical beach, decorated with lounge chairs overlooking the water and a passing boat. Over the photo, he wrote, "Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!"
On Jan. 4, Oliver and his daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, were killed in a plane crash near the island of Petit Nevis, a private island in the Grenadines, local authorities shared on social media.
"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wrote on Facebook. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."
Coast guard personnel recovered the bodies of Oliver—real name Christian Klepser—and his kids, as well as the plane's pilot and owner Robert Sachs.
The Valkyrie actor—who more recently appeared in Speed Racer, The Good German and Hunters—is survived by wife Jessica Klepser. It's unclear if she was also in the Caribbean at the time of the accident.
The Wundabar Pilates manager has shared a few photos of her family over the years, including a pic of her daughters at Pismo State Beach in California when they were younger.
"#thefutureisfemale AND full of energy and lots of crazy beautiful ideas, a bit stubborn and often exhausting, quite messy, but very cute and full of love and laughter," she captioned the 2018 post. "It knows no prejudice, is super curious, extremely strong but oh so vulnerable."
In addition to California and the Caribbean, Oliver had also traveled to France, Hungary and Mexico in recent years, sharing a snapshot of himself ringing in 2020 in "beautiful" Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.