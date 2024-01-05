Actor Christian Oliver Shared Photo From "Paradise" 3 Days Before Fatal Plane Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Christian Oliver spent his final days in bliss.

Three days before he died in a Caribbean plane crash, the actor celebrated New Year's with a snapshot from a serene vacation.

"Greetings from somewhere in paradise!" Oliver, 51, wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "To community and love …2024 her [sic] we come !"

In what would become his final Instagram post, the Baby-Sitters Club alum shared a photo of the sun setting over a tropical beach, decorated with lounge chairs overlooking the water and a passing boat. Over the photo, he wrote, "Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!"

On Jan. 4, Oliver and his daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, were killed in a plane crash near the island of Petit Nevis, a private island in the Grenadines, local authorities shared on social media.

"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wrote on Facebook. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."