Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Haircut Is the New Rachel From Friends

We'll always be there for you—and your classic style—Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends alum delivered yet another show-stopping look while walking the red carpet during the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The actress, whose hit series The Morning Show is nominated for Best Drama Series, looked stunning in a classic black strapless column dress.

But it was her new 'do that captured attention, as her layered bob offered an updated version of her famous Rachel haircut from Friends.

Aniston made headlines during The Morning's Show's most recent third season for a raunchy sex scene filmed opposite season three guest star Jon Hamm. However, the Emmy winner wasn't phased by stripping down in bed with the Mad Men alum.