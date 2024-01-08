Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Had Juicy Conversation at Golden Globes

Long live Taylor Swift's night out at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her Eras Tour film. Yet, it was her chat with bestie Selena Gomez that caught the internet's attention.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Olivia Evans Jan 08, 2024 4:42 AMTags
MoviesAwards 2024Golden GlobesSelena GomezTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift’s Intense Workout Routine For Eras Tour

Karma is Taylor Swift having the time of her life at the Golden Globes

The "Anti-Hero" singer hit another major career milestone when she was nominated for the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour film at the Jan. 7 ceremony in Los Angeles. 

And while her boyfriend Travis Kelce was absent due to his NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor made it a girls' night out by connecting with friends Selena Gomez, Keleigh Sperry Teller and Emma Stone at the ceremony. In fact, when Emma won the trophy for Best Female Actor in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Taylor was seen standing and cheering for her longtime pal. (At one point, the Grammy winner even posed for a selfie with Bill Hader.)

But it was her conversation with Selena that went viral online, as the duo were photographed whispering with shocked expressions on their faces.

photos
Taylor Swift's Golden Globes Appearances

"The tea was piping hot," one social media user wrote, while another asked, "what's the gossip."

Swifties couldn't help but notice Selena fiercely nod her head while Taylor gasped, with one fan captioning the footage, "Oh that nod said a LOT."

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

3

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

It wasn't Taylor's only bestie moment during the night. Before her award category was announced, her friends at her table were seen snapping for her during a commercial break, an eyewitness told E! News.

Ultimately, it was Barbie that won the prize (also beating out Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest Mission Impossible, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.)

A nearly three-hour production, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit theaters last October, and saw instant success. As the tenth highest grossing film of 2023, it raked in over $250 million at the worldwide box office. 

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

And while that made The Eras Tour the highest grossing concert film ever, it is just one highlight from the Grammy winner's whirlwind year. The Eras Tour itself has earned over $900 million so far, a number that is expected to double in 2024. 

Plus, the 34-year-old walked away from 2023 with several other accolades, including a Grammy for her All Too Well: The Short Film music video, nine Video Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and the honor of being named TIME's Person of The Year.

CBS

Although Taylor has been enjoying her time off from the Eras Tour for the last few months (including many visits to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce), she'll hit the road next month in Tokyo, Japan to kick off its next leg. 

Read on to see the artist and more stars at the 2024 Golden Globes.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

In custom Valentino.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White

In Calvin Klein.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

In Louis Vuitton.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

In custom Prada.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuiller.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

In custom Alexander McQueen.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

In Prada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

In Fendi.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

In Willy Chavarria.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

In custom Bottega Veneta.

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

In vintage Pierre Balmain.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Sergio Hudson.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

In custom Valentino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

In custom Moschino.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

In Jil Sander.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For a full recap of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

3

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

4

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez's Conversation at Golden Globes Goes Viral

5

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.