Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Had Juicy Conversation at Golden Globes

Karma is Taylor Swift having the time of her life at the Golden Globes.

The "Anti-Hero" singer hit another major career milestone when she was nominated for the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for The Eras Tour film at the Jan. 7 ceremony in Los Angeles.

And while her boyfriend Travis Kelce was absent due to his NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor made it a girls' night out by connecting with friends Selena Gomez, Keleigh Sperry Teller and Emma Stone at the ceremony. In fact, when Emma won the trophy for Best Female Actor in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Taylor was seen standing and cheering for her longtime pal. (At one point, the Grammy winner even posed for a selfie with Bill Hader.)

But it was her conversation with Selena that went viral online, as the duo were photographed whispering with shocked expressions on their faces.