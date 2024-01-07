Golden Globes 2024: Jeannie Mai Shares How She’s Embracing Her Body in Her 40s

Watch : How Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Filing For Divorce

Jeannie Mai is keeping it real on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The Real alum, who is cohosting WWD's awards pre-show Eye on the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes, graced the red carpet at the Jan. 7 event in a black Carolina Herrera gown.

On the carpet, Jeannie told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight how she's celebrating her body with her new "forty-thrive" motto—including posting a bikini photo on her 45th birthday Jan. 4.

"Forty-thrive is all about finally doing all the things you never did before," Jeannie explained, "because you were so afraid of what people would say or how you look—and I just thought, ‘Wait I'm in my mid 40s and I can wear a bikini.'"

She also feels that she works hard on her body and wants to celebrate it.

"I always notice that whenever you look back in your pictures, you always like more how you look then than you do now," Jeannie shared. "Every second, literally right now, we're aging and we're losing this moment."