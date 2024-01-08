Billie Eilish's Chic 2024 Golden Globes Look Proves She's Made for the Red Carpet

Watch : Billie Eilish on Coming Out: “Wasn’t It Obvious”

Billie Eilish was clearly made for the spotlight.

The Oscar winner looked as chic as ever she hit the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

The 22-year-old hitmaker—who is nominated in the Best Song - Motion Picture category for her and brother FINNEAS' Barbie soundtrack ballad "What Was I Made For?"—rocked a Willy Chavarria ensemble as she arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles ahead of the Jan. 7 ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The singer paired her oversized black blazer with a striped button-down shirt and khaki skirt and accessorized her effortlessly cool look with pink socks and black heels.

In addition to adding to her already impressive list of professional accolades with "What Was I Made For?", Eilish recently made a very public revelation about her personal life: She announced that she's attracted to women. However, the Grammy winner didn't actually think coming out was newsworthy.