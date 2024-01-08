Billie Eilish's Chic 2024 Golden Globes Look Proves She's Made for the Red Carpet

Billie Eilish was clearly made for the spotlight.
The Oscar winner looked as chic as ever she hit the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.
The 22-year-old hitmaker—who is nominated in the Best Song - Motion Picture category for her and brother FINNEAS' Barbie soundtrack ballad "What Was I Made For?"—rocked a Willy Chavarria ensemble as she arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles ahead of the Jan. 7 ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
The singer paired her oversized black blazer with a striped button-down shirt and khaki skirt and accessorized her effortlessly cool look with pink socks and black heels.
In addition to adding to her already impressive list of professional accolades with "What Was I Made For?", Eilish recently made a very public revelation about her personal life: She announced that she's attracted to women. However, the Grammy winner didn't actually think coming out was newsworthy.
"I kinda thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?'" she told Variety at the mag's 2023 Hitmakers event last month. "I didn't realize people didn't know."
"I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?'" she added. "I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it. I saw the article and I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today.' OK, cool. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it. But no, I am for the girls."
Several weeks prior, Eilish—who previously dated The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford—didn't mince words when discussing her attraction to women with the outlet.
"I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life," she told Variety in November. "I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."
