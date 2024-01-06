Run to Coach Outlet's 70% Off Clearance Sale for $53 Wallets, $68 Crossbodies & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2024 may have just started, but there are already so many exciting things happening here in the Shoppingverse. Namely, all the incredible sales that are going on right now, from J. Crew & Free People to Cosabella, ASOS, Nordstrom & more, oh my! While the new year is mostly known for the renewed passion we pour into bettering ourselves, that can be quite the stressful journey, especially with 12 entire months to go. We're here to say, what better way to relax & treat yourself to making it through the first week of 2024 than with some retail therapy, especially retail therapy that won't break the bank?
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, Coach Outlet is the place to be. To say the brand is having an insane sale would, in all honesty, be an understatement. Right now, you can score 70% off clearance styles, including bags, wallets, accessories, apparel & more. From $450 backpacks for $135 & $550 windbreakers for $165 to $398 belt bags for $119 & $198 shorts for $59, there's a whole lot to shop. But these items are going fast, so it's best to just get right to it.
Run, bestie, run to that clearance section!
Kacey Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Chic, elevated, stylish. If that's the fashion energy you're embracing for 2024, you need this signature leather satchel. Featuring the brand's classic logo on coated canvas, the bag features a zip-top closure and interior & exterior zip pockets, and a detachable strap so you can wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag.
Morgan Card Case On A Chain
For the days where you want to leave the house with as few things as possible but still want to keep all of your stuff organized & secure, this wearable card case is the way to go. Bigger than a wallet but smaller than a shoulder bag, this versatile card case is perfect for storing your credit cards, loose change, or even a small phone.
Disney X Coach Slide
Coach slides, but with a sprinkle of pixie dust. Well, more so Disney magic. Crafted from smooth leather, this Disney x Coach slide features a contoured footbed and rubber sole for maximum comfort, and it's finished with a cool retro-style graphic.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Jacquard With Star Embroidery
This mini camera bag is the ultimate blend of style and functionality, and it's sure to be the star of your wardrobe. The interior is equipped with two credit card slots and a multifunction pocket, while the exterior includes an open pocket for quick access to everyday essentials. You can also adjust the detachable strap to wear as a shoulder bag or hands-free crossbody.
Court Backpack With Graphic Plaid Print
Elevate your everyday look with this chic backpack that offers a fresh, trendy take on the classic plaid print trend. Made from durable coated canvas and leather, this durable backpack is built to last & hold its shape over time; from work commutes to weekend adventures or global travels, this bag has your back.
Reversible Full Zip Windbreaker
Available in four gorgeous colors (muted green, teal, lavender, yellow), this water-resistant windbreaker is ready to keep you warm & stylish no matter where your next adventure takes you. It features a reversible design with leather details, zip pockets, and an ergonomic full-zip closure.
Penelope Shoulder Bag
From running errands to a girls' night out, this gorgeous shoulder bag (also available in bright violet & light saddle) is perfect for holding all your essentials. Crafted from smooth leather, this bag features an inside zip pocket, snap compartment, and an adjustable handle so you can feel & look your best.
Rayden Watch, 32 Mm
What time is it? Time to take your accessory game to the next level. This sleek Rayden Watch is a great way to elevate your everday. From the mineral crystal details to the classic leather strap, we're in love with this watch. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 99 feet!
Track Belt Bag In Colorblock With Coach Stamp
For the fashionista on the go, this leather belt bag is a must-have accessory. It's styled with a multifunction pocket on the inside, a zip closure, and outside zip pockets for optimal storage & organization. Not to mention, the vintage-style Coach logo on the front is just so cute.
Bobbie Sunglasses
As we slowly come out of hibernation and prepare for sunnier months ahead, it's important to have a reliable pair of sunglasses on hand. These Bobbie Sunglasses combine style with function, providing 100% UV protection. They're also available in shade Pink Tortoise, and they come packaged in a protective Coach case that also adds to the aesthetic.
Mini Wallet On A Chain With Puffy Diamond Quilting
A chic wallet in function but a crossbody at heart, this leather wallet on a chain includes two interior slots that are perfect for storing your credit cards & IDs. It features a puffy diamond quilting that passes the trendy fashion vibe check, along with a detachable chain strap for added styling options.
Essential Retro Sweatshorts
Retro has never felt so comfy or looked so chic. These sweatshorts are totally going to be your new fave piece of loungewear; made from 100% cotton, the shorts also feature the classic Coach logo on the upper left side.
Small Trifold Wallet In Colorblock Micro Signature Canvas
The perfect everyday essential, this trifold wallet is equipped with two credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, an ID window, a zip coin pocket, and an outside pocket. It snaps closed with ease, and the signature coated canvas and smooth leather design is just the stylish cherry on top.
Liam Compact Brief
Get down to business with this sleek briefcase, which also comes in black and dark gray. Made from crossgrain leather, the versatile bag includes all the interior and exterior pockets you need to store your necessities. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag — whatever you need to sieze the day in style.
