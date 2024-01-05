Hailey Bieber Shares Cheeky Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Vacation With Husband Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reacts to "Disheartening" Pregnancy Rumor

Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with a little escape to paradise.

The Rhode founder shared a glimpse of her tropical New Year's trip to Barbados with husband Justin Bieber and pals like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on social media.

Her first photo featured the model wearing a long, curve hugging white dress. The 27-year-old also showed off some more casual looks with her hair in a towel and a makeup free face before getting cheeky with it in an itty bitty green thong bikini.

Hailey, who jetted off to Barbados with Justin and her friends after spending time in Aspen, shared a close up video of the crystal clear ocean.

And she shared her intentions for the new year, captioning the Jan. 4 post, "2024…I'm along for the ride."

Hailey wasn't the only one who gave insight into the tropical trip. After all, Kendall—who reunited with ex Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínz Ocasio) during the vacation—shared her own cheeky bikini look on Instagram. In addition, the 818 Tequila founder revealed her reflections on 2024.