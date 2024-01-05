Brian Austin Green Got a Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green is five and done—for now.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's fiancée Sharna Burgess revealed that two months after welcoming their son Zane in June 2022, the actor decided to get a vasectomy.
"Bri actually had a vasectomy when Zane was eight weeks old," the Dancing with the Stars pro said on the Jan. 2 episode of the pair and Randy Spelling's podcast Oldish, while Brian added, "Zane was born, I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop.'"
In addition to his and Sharna's 18-month-old, Brian is also a dad to son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 21, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and also has three kids—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.
But despite Brian getting a vasectomy—a procedure that can potentially be reversed—he and Sharna aren't fully decided on whether they're done expanding their family. The dancer noted that she and the Anger Management alum are still "figuring it out" when it comes to welcoming baby no. 2 in the future.
"If we have the space and the ability to, would we love to? I certainly would. But we do have four young kids in the home and life is very, very busy," the 38-year-old explained. "But I certainly do love motherhood and we talk about it often, because I feel so called to it and I feel it's been a calling for me."
As for Brian, he admitted that all five of his kids were unplanned. "I love my kids and I wasn't against of them," the 50-year-old said, "but I've never that thing of looking at a pregnancy test, hoping that it's positive, and preparing that way."
However, according to Sharna, that may change if they decide to have a second baby. "I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy tests, and really being on this journey with each other," she said. "So, we would probably end up having to do IVF."
But for now, Sharna is grateful Brian underwent a vasectomy. "Birth control always made me feel crazy and not inside my own body, so I was really really grateful for that," she said. "It was such a big and beautiful thing he did and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life, not worrying about if we are or if we aren't, which is such a gift. And then we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us at some point."
