Brian Austin Green Got a Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby With Sharna Burgess

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Talk Engagement, Wedding, & More

Brian Austin Green is five and done—for now.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's fiancée Sharna Burgess revealed that two months after welcoming their son Zane in June 2022, the actor decided to get a vasectomy.

"Bri actually had a vasectomy when Zane was eight weeks old," the Dancing with the Stars pro said on the Jan. 2 episode of the pair and Randy Spelling's podcast Oldish, while Brian added, "Zane was born, I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop.'"

In addition to his and Sharna's 18-month-old, Brian is also a dad to son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 21, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and also has three kids—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

But despite Brian getting a vasectomy—a procedure that can potentially be reversed—he and Sharna aren't fully decided on whether they're done expanding their family. The dancer noted that she and the Anger Management alum are still "figuring it out" when it comes to welcoming baby no. 2 in the future.