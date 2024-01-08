Gyspy Rose Blanchard Reveals Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Slid Into Her DMs

Watch : Gypsy Rose Reveals What Elizabeth Smart DM'd Her in Prison (Exclusive)

In the days since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has checked off all the key milestones for the digital age.

She snapped her "first selfie of freedom" the day after she walked out of Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center Dec. 28, launched her TikTok account, showed off her #OOTO and did a little bragging about her 18-month marriage to middle school special education teacher Ryan Anderson.

Next up: Wading through her direct messages.

"My schedule has been pretty busy, so I haven't had a chance to check all my DMs or anything," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "But I actually did check one."

Because the missive from kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart certainly caught her eye.

Having served as an advocate for other survivors of trauma since she was abducted from her childhood bedroom in 2002, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation founder "told me that she had been wanting to reach out for a long time and she feels like my story can help a lot of people," Blanchard explained. "And if I ever needed to talk to her, she would be more than happy to chat with me, which is very, very sweet."