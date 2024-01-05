Baby-Sitters Club Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Caribbean Plane Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

An unimaginable tragedy involving a Hollywood family has occurred in the Caribbean.

Actor Christian Oliver, whose film credits include The Baby-Sitters Club and Speed Racer, was killed in a plane crash near the island of Petit Nevis on Jan. 4, local authorities confirmed in a Facebook statement. He was 51.

Along with Christian—real name Christian Klepser—his daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, also died in the crash along with the one-engine plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs.

"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force stated. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."

"Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance," authorities continued. "The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

The bodies of the four passengers were recovered by Coast Guard personnel, the statement noted, and they were ultimately pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.