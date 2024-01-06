Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Lowest Moment She Experienced With Her Mother

After her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about the abuse she endured at the hands of her mom Dee Dee Blanchard, exclusively revealing her lowest moment to E! News.

Watch: Gypsy Rose's Lowest Moment Will Shock You (Exclusive)

Now that she is free, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is busy telling her own story.

After countless true crime specials, investigative podcasts and an award-winning Hulu series have detailed the shocking case of Munchausen by proxy and matricide that gripped the nation, Gypsy is speaking her truth following her release from prison on Dec. 28.

The 32-year-old shared that, amid years of abuse, the lowest moment she experienced with her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, came after the first time she attempted to leave.

"That was a really, really hard time for me because she chained me to the bed and I was chained for two weeks," Gypsy told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "That was one of the moments in my life that I'm like, 'I can't keep living this way.'"

But that doesn't mean Gypsy—whose new Lifetime six-part docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiered Jan. 5—doesn't have any regrets about how she chose to ultimately escape from her mother.

"I would go back and changes things if I could," Gypsy shared. "I would definitely do things differently. I wish that I could, I unfortunately can't. It's real life, so you don't have a time machine."

 

Gypsy and her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for Dee Dee's murder in 2015 after the 48-year-old's body was found at her Springfield, Mo., home. (Nick is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder.)

Although Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the plot to kill her mother, she was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time.

Instagram

Gypsy is now hoping to become a "guiding light" for other victims of Munchausen by proxy, explaining she wants to "express that the things that I did, the steps I took to get out of my situation, were the wrong example."

"But I can't go back, I can't change it," she continued. "All that I can do now is put the pieces of my life back together and make myself a better person than I was when I went to prison and try to do some good in the world."

One kind act she is hoping to achieve? 

Dee Dee's "ashes are with her side of the family and she always said that she wanted to be buried with her mother," Gypsy revealed. "I've reached out to family and asked them, 'Please make sure you honor her wishes in being buried with her mother.'"

While there are several things on Gypsy's post-prison bucket list—including shopping at the mall—binge-watching The Act, Hulu's 2019 limited series starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette as Gypsy and Dee Dee isn't in her future plans.

"Even with my first week of freedom, I haven't had a desire to look at it, I lived it," Gypsy said. "I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. I won't be watching it."

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Part 1 is streaming on Lifetime. 

