Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Lowest Moment She Experienced With Her Mother

Watch : Gypsy Rose's Lowest Moment Will Shock You (Exclusive)

Now that she is free, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is busy telling her own story.

After countless true crime specials, investigative podcasts and an award-winning Hulu series have detailed the shocking case of Munchausen by proxy and matricide that gripped the nation, Gypsy is speaking her truth following her release from prison on Dec. 28.

The 32-year-old shared that, amid years of abuse, the lowest moment she experienced with her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, came after the first time she attempted to leave.

"That was a really, really hard time for me because she chained me to the bed and I was chained for two weeks," Gypsy told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "That was one of the moments in my life that I'm like, 'I can't keep living this way.'"

But that doesn't mean Gypsy—whose new Lifetime six-part docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiered Jan. 5—doesn't have any regrets about how she chose to ultimately escape from her mother.

"I would go back and changes things if I could," Gypsy shared. "I would definitely do things differently. I wish that I could, I unfortunately can't. It's real life, so you don't have a time machine."