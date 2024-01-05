These Free People Deals Will Jump Start Your Wardrobe for the New Year, Starting at $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pssst, do you hear that sound? Yes, it's the sound of more savings. I know, I can't believe it either. After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I thought, "There's no way prices can get lower." Then the holiday season came and more deals followed. "Now, this has to be it," I said aloud to no one. That's when my neighbor banged on the wall for me to keep it down. But still, prices dropped. Which takes me to today and all of the New Year sales – especially the great deals on Free People clothes. We're talking up to 63% off on tops, dresses, fleeces, and more.
Prepare yourself for a relaxed tank top that's only $14. Make room in your closet for a flirty puffed sleeve bodysuit that's 48% off. Get your body moving with these bright joggers that are 54% off. And the list goes on.
So get scrolling, start adding to your cart, and get some Free People clothes in your life.
FP Movement Let's Bounce High Waist Joggers
With a fitted high-waist and relaxed legs, these joggers will help start your New Year off right. Plus, they're 54% off the original price, which even better.
Free People Dani Swing Tank
Flowy and swingy, this ribbed tank top would really pop with a bright bra or bralette underneath. Wear it to the gym or around the house, and it'll look perfect. And even more perfect, is the price.
Free People Layla Faux Leather Miniskirt
When you're going from day to night and maybe back to day, this faux leather miniskirt does it all. It features a zipper down the front and one reviewer reports, "Perfect in every way."
Free People Tommy Cotton Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Everyone needs a black turtleneck sweater in their wardrobe. It's classy, versatile, and goes with everything. And, lucky for you, this relaxed fit sweater is $20 off the original price.
FP Movement Rocky Ridge Fleece Pullover
This cozy fleece is comfy and groovy for chilly days. It features a bright tie-dye pattern and zippered pocket that reviewers say looks great with jeans.
FP Movement Good Karma Leggings
Flow into the New Year with these ribbed leggings. This fan raved, "These leggings are seriously THE best! They fit well, stay up, and are super soft and stretchy!"
Free People See It Through Floral Midi-Dress
If you're looking for a classy midi dress to take you into 2024, this is it. The dress has a beautiful floral pattern, a semi-sheer design, and goes with everything from combat boots to wedges.
Free People Isabella Ruffled Cotton-Blend Midi-Dress
Live your best life with this romantic midi dress. It features cute, ruffled shoulder straps, a bow in the back, and side slit pockets, and delivers garden party meets cottagecore vibes.
Free People Va Va Voop Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
Get a smooth silhouette with this flirty bodysuit. Plus, the deep V-neck and delicate puffed sleeves give it an elevated look over your more traditional bodysuits.
FP Movement Rich Soul Boot-Cut Jumpsuit
This stretchy bodysuit is made for layering (or just wearing on its own). It has a boot cut design and scooped open back that's comfy whether you're on the town or just on your couch.
Free People Tommy Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
Cozy up near a fire (or a YouTube video of a fire) with this relaxed fit turtleneck sweater. It's 49% off the original price and pairs perfectly with your favorite high-waisted jeans.
Free People Dream Days Shirt
Get this $88 cotton shirt for just $31. It's made of breezy cotton with snaps down the front, and belongs in your closet.
Free People Sophie Sequined Shirtdress
New Year's Eve might be over, but you can still rock the sparkly look with this midi dress. It has sequins for days and has a polished oversized shirt look will bring lots of compliments.
Free People Jaci Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater Dress
There's nothing cuter than this mock neck sweater dress. One user reported, "It's a warm and soft dress that can be worn with thick tights or leggings. I really like it."
Free People Izzie Oversized Denim Cargo Top
This denim top has chest pockets and an oversized fit that can be worn as a shacket on a chilly day or just on its own. Oh, and it's $70 off the original price.
FP Movement Courtside Faux Shearling Jacket
Amazingly soft faux shearling? Check. Trendy cropped fit? Check. More than 50% off the original price? Check. Yep, this jacket checks all the boxes.
Free People Kickback Textured Seamless Bralette
This textured bralette offers a seamless design, adjustable straps, and can even be worn as a crop top. There's also a sleek cut-out in the back that elevates the look.
Still hungry for deals? Then check out these New Year sales you should definitely be shopping this weekend.