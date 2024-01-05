These Free People Deals Will Jump Start Your Wardrobe for the New Year, Starting at $14

Get these savings while they're hot -- like $88 off a chic sweater dress. Sadly, they won't last forever.

Pssst, do you hear that sound? Yes, it's the sound of more savings. I know, I can't believe it either. After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I thought, "There's no way prices can get lower." Then the holiday season came and more deals followed. "Now, this has to be it," I said aloud to no one. That's when my neighbor banged on the wall for me to keep it down. But still, prices dropped. Which takes me to today and all of the New Year sales – especially the great deals on Free People clothes. We're talking up to 63% off on tops, dresses, fleeces, and more.

Prepare yourself for a relaxed tank top that's only $14. Make room in your closet for a flirty puffed sleeve bodysuit that's 48% off. Get your body moving with these bright joggers that are 54% off. And the list goes on.

So get scrolling, start adding to your cart, and get some Free People clothes in your life.

FP Movement Let's Bounce High Waist Joggers

With a fitted high-waist and relaxed legs, these joggers will help start your New Year off right. Plus, they're 54% off the original price, which even better.

$88
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Dani Swing Tank

Flowy and swingy, this ribbed tank top would really pop with a bright bra or bralette underneath. Wear it to the gym or around the house, and it'll look perfect. And even more perfect, is the price.

$20
$14.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Layla Faux Leather Miniskirt

When you're going from day to night and maybe back to day, this faux leather miniskirt does it all. It features a zipper down the front and one reviewer reports, "Perfect in every way."

$78
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Tommy Cotton Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Everyone needs a black turtleneck sweater in their wardrobe. It's classy, versatile, and goes with everything. And, lucky for you, this relaxed fit sweater is $20 off the original price.

$98
$78.40
Saks Fifth Avenue

FP Movement Rocky Ridge Fleece Pullover

This cozy fleece is comfy and groovy for chilly days. It features a bright tie-dye pattern and zippered pocket that reviewers say looks great with jeans.

$168
$79.97
Nordstrom Rack

FP Movement Good Karma Leggings

Flow into the New Year with these ribbed leggings. This fan raved, "These leggings are seriously THE best! They fit well, stay up, and are super soft and stretchy!"

$78
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People See It Through Floral Midi-Dress

If you're looking for a classy midi dress to take you into 2024, this is it. The dress has a beautiful floral pattern, a semi-sheer design, and goes with everything from combat boots to wedges.

$168
$100.80
Saks Fifth Avenue

Free People Isabella Ruffled Cotton-Blend Midi-Dress

Live your best life with this romantic midi dress. It features cute, ruffled shoulder straps, a bow in the back, and side slit pockets, and delivers garden party meets cottagecore vibes.

$98
$78.40
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free People Va Va Voop Puff Sleeve Bodysuit

Get a smooth silhouette with this flirty bodysuit. Plus, the deep V-neck and delicate puffed sleeves give it an elevated look over your more traditional bodysuits. 

$68
$34.97
Nordstrom Rack

FP Movement Rich Soul Boot-Cut Jumpsuit

This stretchy bodysuit is made for layering (or just wearing on its own). It has a boot cut design and scooped open back that's comfy whether you're on the town or just on your couch.

$118
$70.80
Saks Fifth Avenue

Free People Tommy Oversize Turtleneck Sweater

Cozy up near a fire (or a YouTube video of a fire) with this relaxed fit turtleneck sweater. It's 49% off the original price and pairs perfectly with your favorite high-waisted jeans. 

$98
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Dream Days Shirt

Get this $88 cotton shirt for just $31. It's made of breezy cotton with snaps down the front, and belongs in your closet.

$88
$31.98
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Sophie Sequined Shirtdress

New Year's Eve might be over, but you can still rock the sparkly look with this midi dress. It has sequins for days and has a polished oversized shirt look will bring lots of compliments.

$168
$134.40
Saks Fifth Avenue

Free People Jaci Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater Dress

There's nothing cuter than this mock neck sweater dress. One user reported, "It's a warm and soft dress that can be worn with thick tights or leggings. I really like it."

$168
$79.97
Nordstrom Rack
$168
$100.80
Saks Fifth Avenue

Free People Izzie Oversized Denim Cargo Top

This denim top has chest pockets and an oversized fit that can be worn as a shacket on a chilly day or just on its own. Oh, and it's $70 off the original price.

$128
$57.60
Saks Fifth Avenue

FP Movement Courtside Faux Shearling Jacket

Amazingly soft faux shearling? Check. Trendy cropped fit? Check. More than 50% off the original price? Check. Yep, this jacket checks all the boxes.

$128
$59.97
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Kickback Textured Seamless Bralette

This textured bralette offers a seamless design, adjustable straps, and can even be worn as a crop top. There's also a sleek cut-out in the back that elevates the look.

$38
$26.60
Saks Fifth Avenue

