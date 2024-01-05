These Free People Deals Will Jump Start Your Wardrobe for the New Year, Starting at $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pssst, do you hear that sound? Yes, it's the sound of more savings. I know, I can't believe it either. After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I thought, "There's no way prices can get lower." Then the holiday season came and more deals followed. "Now, this has to be it," I said aloud to no one. That's when my neighbor banged on the wall for me to keep it down. But still, prices dropped. Which takes me to today and all of the New Year sales – especially the great deals on Free People clothes. We're talking up to 63% off on tops, dresses, fleeces, and more.

Prepare yourself for a relaxed tank top that's only $14. Make room in your closet for a flirty puffed sleeve bodysuit that's 48% off. Get your body moving with these bright joggers that are 54% off. And the list goes on.

So get scrolling, start adding to your cart, and get some Free People clothes in your life.