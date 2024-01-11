Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Welcome First Baby

Watch : Jesse Palmer Hopes for "Multiple Engagements" This Season

Can we steal you for a minute to share some news about Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo?

Because The Bachelor host and his wife—who wed in June 2020—just welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Ella Reine Palmer.

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

And, in true Bachelor fashion, her arrival was a bit dramatic. After all, Jesse announced during Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's televised wedding Jan. 4 that Emely could give birth any moment.

"I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight and that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child," he shared on air. "Seriously, it could happen tonight."

"So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you," Jesse, who hosted alongside Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts, continued. "Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I'll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I've enlisted to help me out here tonight."