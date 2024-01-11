2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Watch : Barbie Star Simu Liu to Host the 2024 People's Choice Awards!

Calling all pop culture fans: It's time to make your voices heard.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards have officially announced the nominees for the year's biggest films, TV shows, musicians and pop culture stars.

In a change-up from years past, the number of categories has expanded to 45 to include The Male Country Artist of the Year, The Female Country Artist of the Year, The Male Latin Artist of the Year and The Female Latin Artist of the Year.

Of course, returning categories include major accolades honoring 2023's most buzz-worthy projects and talents like the Movie of the Year, Song of the Year, TV Show of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year and Social Star of the Year.

Among the many nominees are industry icons including Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, reality TV favorites like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson are also up for awards.

And Simu Liu, a Movie Performance of The Year nominee for his role in Barbie, will be hosting this year's ceremony—so you know it's going to be a good time.