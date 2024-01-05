Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard Watch Joey King's The Act? She Says...

Watch : Who is Gypsy Rose’s Husband? Get to Know Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn't rushing to stream The Act.

In fact, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison in late December—doesn't believe the Hulu show, starring Joey King as Gypsy, was meant for her eyes.

"I haven't had a desire to look at it, I've lived it," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive Jan. 5 interview. "I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won't be watching it."

The Act, which premiered in 2019, chronicled the alleged abuse that Gypsy (Joey) endured from her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), who was murdered by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

In real life, Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning Dee Dee's 2015 death, while Nicholas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains behind bars today.