Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard Watch Joey King's The Act? She Says...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn't rushing to stream The Act.
In fact, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison in late December—doesn't believe the Hulu show, starring Joey King as Gypsy, was meant for her eyes.
"I haven't had a desire to look at it, I've lived it," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive Jan. 5 interview. "I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won't be watching it."
The Act, which premiered in 2019, chronicled the alleged abuse that Gypsy (Joey) endured from her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), who was murdered by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.
In real life, Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning Dee Dee's 2015 death, while Nicholas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains behind bars today.
Following the debut of The Act, the show earned two Emmy nominations for both Patricia and Joey. At the time, Gypsy's family friend and representative, Fancy Macelli, told E! News the Gypsy was "very happy that Joey King was chosen to portray her."
As for how Joey felt about the role?
"It is very different from the things I've been doing," she told E! News in 2019. "That's why I love it so much, because I was able to showcase something that I haven't showcased before, that I can completely transform myself, that I am capable of portraying a different person. It was really exciting for me."
"I decided to strip away everything I thought I knew about acting," she continued, "about anything, and just completely try and dive in and become someone else who's alive."
And now that Gypsy has been released from prison, she's sharing more about her journey in the Lifetime special The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiering Jan. 5.
Read on for more insight into Gypsy's life after prison.