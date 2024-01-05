Camila and Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is Mom's Mini-Me in Sweet Birthday Photos

Watch : Matthew McConaughey On What He's Learned from His Kids

Now this is a inter stellar birthday tribute.

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his and wife Camila Alves McConaughey's daughter Vida turning 14 years old on Jan. 3 with a sweet shout-out on social media.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick," the Interstellar actor wrote on Instagram Jan. 4 alongside snapshots of the teen enjoying the outdoors, "Happy Birthday."

And if the timing of the post seems a little delayed, there's a reason for that. As Matthew explained, the message is "a day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!"

However, fans seemed to focus less on the tardiness of the post and more on how much Vida resembles her mom.

"Mini Camila," one commenter wrote. "Feliz aniversário." Another agreed "she's a copy of Camila," and a third noted "she looks just like her mama."

Matthew wasn't the only one in the family to wish Vida a happy birthday. Her older brother Levi did, too.