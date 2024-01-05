Camila and Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is Mom's Mini-Me in Sweet Birthday Photos

After Matthew McConaughey shared photos of his daughter Vida in an Instagram tribute for her 14th birthday, fans couldn't help but note how much she looks like her mom Camila.

Now this is a interstellar birthday tribute.  

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his and wife Camila Alves McConaughey's daughter Vida turning 14 years old on Jan. 3 with a sweet shout-out on social media.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick," the Interstellar actor wrote on Instagram Jan. 4 alongside snapshots of the teen enjoying the outdoors, "Happy Birthday."

And if the timing of the post seems a little delayed, there's a reason for that. As Matthew explained, the message is "a day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!" 

However, fans seemed to focus less on the tardiness of the post and more on how much Vida resembles her mom. 

"Mini Camila," one commenter wrote. "Feliz aniversário." Another agreed "she's a copy of Camila," and a third noted "she looks just like her mama."

Matthew wasn't the only one in the family to wish Vida a happy birthday. Her older brother Levi did, too.

photos
Matthew McConaughey's Best Roles

"Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister's favorite things!" the 15-year-old wrote on Instagram, which he joined last summer, alongside a photo of the siblings on the roller coaster at Six Flags. "Happy 14th Vida!"

In addition to Levi and Vida, Matthew, 54, and Camila, 40, are parents to 11-year-old son Livingston. And the Oscar winner has previously spoken about what he's learned from his children.

"My eldest Levi continues to teach me consideration," Matthew told E! News in September. "He's an extremely considerate young man—really considerate—and I appreciate that about him."

"My daughter teaches me forgiveness. She's a real peacemaker," he continued. "And my youngest teaches me, or reminds me of, the power of absolute singular focus. When he's got a project—whether it's a sport or homework or drawing—and he zeroes in, and you look at him and the rest of the world is gone. And the work he does then—how he performs in whatever that task is—is always exceptional. And it's just laser-focused."

To see photos of the family from over the years, keep reading.

Twitter / NBA
Baller Lifestyle

Matthew and his son Livingston meet Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Instagram
Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Instagram
Too Cool
Instagram
Hairy Situation
Instagram
Date Night
Instagram
Play Time
Instagram
Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Instagram
Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

