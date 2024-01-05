Camila and Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is Mom's Mini-Me in Sweet Birthday Photos

Now this is a
interstellar birthday tribute.
Matthew McConaughey celebrated his and wife Camila Alves McConaughey's daughter Vida turning 14 years old on Jan. 3 with a sweet shout-out on social media.
"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick," the Interstellar actor wrote on Instagram Jan. 4 alongside snapshots of the teen enjoying the outdoors, "Happy Birthday."
And if the timing of the post seems a little delayed, there's a reason for that. As Matthew explained, the message is "a day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!"
However, fans seemed to focus less on the tardiness of the post and more on how much Vida resembles her mom.
"Mini Camila," one commenter wrote. "Feliz aniversário." Another agreed "she's a copy of Camila," and a third noted "she looks just like her mama."
Matthew wasn't the only one in the family to wish Vida a happy birthday. Her older brother Levi did, too.
"Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister's favorite things!" the 15-year-old wrote on Instagram, which he joined last summer, alongside a photo of the siblings on the roller coaster at Six Flags. "Happy 14th Vida!"
In addition to Levi and Vida, Matthew, 54, and Camila, 40, are parents to 11-year-old son Livingston. And the Oscar winner has previously spoken about what he's learned from his children.
"My eldest Levi continues to teach me consideration," Matthew told E! News in September. "He's an extremely considerate young man—really considerate—and I appreciate that about him."
"My daughter teaches me forgiveness. She's a real peacemaker," he continued. "And my youngest teaches me, or reminds me of, the power of absolute singular focus. When he's got a project—whether it's a sport or homework or drawing—and he zeroes in, and you look at him and the rest of the world is gone. And the work he does then—how he performs in whatever that task is—is always exceptional. And it's just laser-focused."
To see photos of the family from over the years, keep reading.