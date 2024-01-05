Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Shares Rare Insight into Life With Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Angelina Jolie’s older brother James Haven detailed his relationship with the Oscar winner and his nieces and nephews amid her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and her older brother James Haven's bond is eternal.

The Oscar winner's only sibling made rare comments about his relationship with his sister and her kids—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15—while reflecting on how Angelina has been doing in the years since breakup up with Brad Pitt.

In fact, when 90who10 podcast co-host Jessica Entner referred to Haven as a "protective brother" on the Dec. 31 episode, the 52-year-old made it clear that's what it ultimately comes down to. "That's where it all started," he explained, "with the protection of her, and then in the direction of her children—my nieces and nephews."

"I just want to be there any time, very much like my mom," he said, referring to his and the actress' late mother Marcheline Bertrand. "Any time I'm blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."

Jolie, 48, filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together. In 2019, a judge issued a bifurcated judgment that allowed her and Pitt, 60, to go back to being legally single.

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

However, their case has yet to be finalized as proceedings over custody of their three minor children continue, as does a dispute over Jolie's sale of her half of the former couple's French estate and vineyard, Château Miraval, to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of spirits company Stoli Group.

But amid this time, Jolie has her brother to lean on for support.

"I want to be there for them or for her," he added, "whatever she's going through."

Keep reading for a look back at the Jolie-Pitt children over the years:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

