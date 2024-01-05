Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Shares Rare Insight into Life With Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Watch : Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie "Vindictive" for Selling Winery Stake

Angelina Jolie and her older brother James Haven's bond is eternal.

The Oscar winner's only sibling made rare comments about his relationship with his sister and her kids—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15—while reflecting on how Angelina has been doing in the years since breakup up with Brad Pitt.

In fact, when 90who10 podcast co-host Jessica Entner referred to Haven as a "protective brother" on the Dec. 31 episode, the 52-year-old made it clear that's what it ultimately comes down to. "That's where it all started," he explained, "with the protection of her, and then in the direction of her children—my nieces and nephews."

"I just want to be there any time, very much like my mom," he said, referring to his and the actress' late mother Marcheline Bertrand. "Any time I'm blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."