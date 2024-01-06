Don’t Miss This $59 Deal on a $300 Kate Spade Handbag and More 80% Discounts That Are Sure To Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for handbags is always a good idea— at least in my opinion. You never have to worry about sizing and you can rock the same handbag so many days in a row, if not years. And, of course, you can't forget about the functional benefits of storage. It's a great investment, especially when you can find a major deal. Right now, you can save up to 80% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.
Give yourself the gifts you really wanted to get for Christmas and save some money with these jaw-dropping discounts. Can you believe this $300 bag is on sale for only $59? A $55 deal on a $260 Kate Spade crossbody bag is just too good to pass up. This $65 crossbody would normally cost $300.
Pick your jaw up from the floor and shop before these unbelievable Kate Spade discounts sell out.
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody
The Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody looks compact, yet it is incredibly spacious and versatile. You can carry it as a shoulder bag too.
Kate Spade Glimmer Oval Camera Bag
The Glimmer Oval Camera Bag is as good as gold. These glittery bags are on sale for 80% off in 4 gorgeous colorways.
Kate Spade Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with the Kate Spade Elsie Leather Crossbody in fuchsia. If you love this style, you can also go for classic black, chic beige, or a pastel blue.
Kate Spade Monica Crossbody
You'll want this crossbody in every color— especially at this price. It comes in olive green, light blue, berry, light grey, and black. A shopper raved, "This bag can be a crossbody or a shoulder bag. I am able to fit my essentials nicely in it."
Kate Spade Lip Toss Printed Laptop Sleeve
Protect your laptop in style with this playful lipstick print sleeve.
Kate Spade Madison Small Slim Card Holder
I love a card holder. I can fit this in any bag, even a small clutch. It has space for all my essentials, so I'll always be prepared.
Kate Spade Chelsea Colorblock Belt Bag
Hold your favorite items close with a trendy color block belt bag.
Kate Spade Tinsel Flap Crossbody
Get your shine on with these glittery flap crossbody bags. There are 4 colorways on sale for a 72% discount.
Kate Spade Chelsea Leopard Heart Belt Bag
Now, this is a statement piece for sure. The leopard heart print is unique and the black and white colorway is so classic— the perfect combo if you ask me!
Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag
A black belt bag is a must. This one is chic and durable, made from easy-to-clean leather. It also comes in an elegant forest green.
Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody
This crossbody is for the ladies who love to stay organized. There are three compartments to help you keep your essentials separated and in order. It's on sale in 5 colorways.
Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody
A chain-adorned crossbody is an accessory that will always be in style. You can get this bag in black, red, and white.
Kate Spade Chelsea Mini Backpack
Backpacks aren't just for school. Give your shoulders and wrist a break by opting for a mini backpack. Trust me, you'll get so much wear out of this chic find.
Kate Spade Carey Large Continental Wallet
This continental-style wallet is an elegant essential. You have room for bills, cards, and coins in an incredibly sophisticated design, which also comes in ivory.
Kate Spade Leopard Heart Travel Umbrella
Don't let bad weather rain on your parade. This heart leopard print umbrella is a chic must-have for a rainy day.
Kate Spade Pearls Of Wisdom Open Hinged Bangle
Pearls are always in style and this open hinged bangle is a unique take on a classic accessory.
Kate Spade Mwah 3D Lip Crossbody
This lip-shaped crossbody is glamorous, yet fun and a head-turner for sure.
Continue your accessorizing with these $3 add-ons to make your Stanley Tumbler even better.