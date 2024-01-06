Don’t Miss This $59 Deal on a $300 Kate Spade Handbag and More 80% Discounts That Are Sure To Sell Out

Elevate your accessories game and get 80% off Kate Spade crossbody bags, wallets, jewelry, and more while you can.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 06, 2024 1:00 PMTags
Shop Kate Spade DealsE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

Shopping for handbags is always a good idea— at least in my opinion. You never have to worry about sizing and you can rock the same handbag so many days in a row, if not years. And, of course, you can't forget about the functional benefits of storage. It's a great investment, especially when you can find a major deal. Right now, you can save up to 80% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

Give yourself the gifts you really wanted to get for Christmas and save some money with these jaw-dropping discounts. Can you believe this $300 bag is on sale for only $59? A $55 deal on a $260 Kate Spade crossbody bag is just too good to pass up. This $65 crossbody would normally cost $300.

Pick your jaw up from the floor and shop before these unbelievable Kate Spade discounts sell out.

Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody

The Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody looks compact, yet it is incredibly spacious and versatile. You can carry it as a shoulder bag too.

$260
$55
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Glimmer Oval Camera Bag

The Glimmer Oval Camera Bag is as good as gold. These glittery bags are on sale for 80% off in 4 gorgeous colorways.

$300
$59
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

Add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with the Kate Spade Elsie Leather Crossbody in fuchsia. If you love this style, you can also go for classic black, chic beige, or a pastel blue. 

$300
$65
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Monica Crossbody

You'll want this crossbody in every color— especially at this price. It comes in olive green, light blue, berry, light grey, and black. A shopper raved, "This bag can be a crossbody or a shoulder bag. I am able to fit my essentials nicely in it."

$280
$69
Black
$280
$69
More Colors

Kate Spade Lip Toss Printed Laptop Sleeve

Protect your laptop in style with this playful lipstick print sleeve.

$110
$39
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Madison Small Slim Card Holder

I love a card holder. I can fit this in any bag, even a small clutch. It has space for all my essentials, so I'll always be prepared.

$90
$39
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Colorblock Belt Bag

Hold your favorite items close with a trendy color block belt bag.

$250
$87
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Tinsel Flap Crossbody

Get your shine on with these glittery flap crossbody bags. There are 4 colorways on sale for a 72% discount.

$280
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Leopard Heart Belt Bag

Now, this is a statement piece for sure. The leopard heart print is unique and the black and white colorway is so classic— the perfect combo if you ask me!

$250
$87
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag

A black belt bag is a must. This one is chic and durable, made from easy-to-clean leather. It also comes in an elegant forest green.

$250
$87
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody

This crossbody is for the ladies who love to stay organized. There are three compartments to help you keep your essentials separated and in order. It's on sale in 5 colorways.

$280
$92
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody

A chain-adorned crossbody is an accessory that will always be in style. You can get this bag in black, red, and white.

$300
$92
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Mini Backpack

Backpacks aren't just for school. Give your shoulders and wrist a break by opting for a mini backpack. Trust me, you'll get so much wear out of this chic find.

$260
$95
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Large Continental Wallet

This continental-style wallet is an elegant essential. You have room for bills, cards, and coins in an incredibly sophisticated design, which also comes in ivory.

$260
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leopard Heart Travel Umbrella

Don't let bad weather rain on your parade. This heart leopard print umbrella is a chic must-have for a rainy day.

$50
$35
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Pearls Of Wisdom Open Hinged Bangle

Pearls are always in style and this open hinged bangle is a unique take on a classic accessory.

$80
$39
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mwah 3D Lip Crossbody

This lip-shaped crossbody is glamorous, yet fun and a head-turner for sure.

$430
$260
Kate Spade

Continue your accessorizing with these $3 add-ons to make your Stanley Tumbler even better.

