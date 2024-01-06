Don’t Miss This $59 Deal on a $300 Kate Spade Handbag and More 80% Discounts That Are Sure To Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for handbags is always a good idea— at least in my opinion. You never have to worry about sizing and you can rock the same handbag so many days in a row, if not years. And, of course, you can't forget about the functional benefits of storage. It's a great investment, especially when you can find a major deal. Right now, you can save up to 80% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

Give yourself the gifts you really wanted to get for Christmas and save some money with these jaw-dropping discounts. Can you believe this $300 bag is on sale for only $59? A $55 deal on a $260 Kate Spade crossbody bag is just too good to pass up. This $65 crossbody would normally cost $300.

Pick your jaw up from the floor and shop before these unbelievable Kate Spade discounts sell out.