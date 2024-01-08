2024 Golden Globes: Jo Koy Shares NSFW Thoughts On Robert De Niro, Barbie and More

Comedian Jo Koy turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globes with his opening monologue at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7: "That's hilarious, I don't care."

Jo Koy isn't holding back.

The comedian didn't pull punches at the 2024 Golden Globes with his head-turning monologue at the award show Jan. 7, as the host took the opportunity to address a few attendees including Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

"I'm a fan, I'm fanning out, I love you Robert," Jo told the actor during his speech. "Decade after decade, he just kills it, every single time, I don't know how you do it. Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever. How you'd get her pregnant at 80? CGI? CGI!"

But that's not all, as Jo recalled he did his research by watching a few of the movies nominated, including none other than Barbie.

"I watched Barbie, I really did love it," he shared. "I don't want you guys to think that I'm a creep but it's kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. It's just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling]—and Margot [Robbie], it's not always about you."

As he also noted, "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet—or what casting directors call 'character actor.'"

Another movie Jo couldn't resist passing up on spotlighting? Saltburn and that ending scene, of course.

"I watched Saltburn," he said, "you know what I loved about Saltburn? I learned that Satanic families have feelings, too."
 
"Where's Barry Keoghan seated?" he continued. "Where's your penis seated? Down front? That was the real of the show. If you haven't seen Saltburn, then you probably have no idea what I'm talking about, so watch it. And then after that, watch Barbie, and then you're going to be like, Something's missing.'"

And after sharing a shoutout to the Color Purple, Jo made it clear that he had more than just the film on his mind.

"By the way, the color purple is also what happens to your butt when you take Ozempic," he joked. "Half the room is cringing and the half is like, 'I gotta go home and grab my selfie stick.'"

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ahead of the Jan. 7 award ceremony, the Chelsea Lately alum reflected on just how much the hosting gig meant to him.

"This is everything," Jo previously told Variety. "It's different for me. You hear that a lot right now, but it means a lot for someone that looks like me. There's a kid that's Asian out there, or that's half white/half Asian, any ethnicity. Being able to see this, it will indirectly inspire them. This is one of those ‘finally' moments. I don't want to address that when I'm on stage, but I think me just being on stage is enough."

As the 52-year-old explained, he wears the weight on his shoulders with pride.

"I worked hard for this moment," he continued. "And I know that my family is watching, and my culture is watching and there's a lot of kids that are going to be inspired by this."

In fact, Jo couldn't help but thinking about how his younger self would feel about this moment.

"When I was a kid, I was a fan of award shows," he noted. "Yes, the host didn't look like me. But I laughed and I enjoyed it. And I always dreamt, ‘I'd love to be in that room someday.' And here I am. I'm finally in the room." 

As for who else is in the room? Keep reading to see every star at this year's ceremony.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

