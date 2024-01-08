2024 Golden Globes: Jo Koy Shares NSFW Thoughts On Robert De Niro, Barbie and More

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Jo Koy isn't holding back.

The comedian didn't pull punches at the 2024 Golden Globes with his head-turning monologue at the award show Jan. 7, as the host took the opportunity to address a few attendees including Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

"I'm a fan, I'm fanning out, I love you Robert," Jo told the actor during his speech. "Decade after decade, he just kills it, every single time, I don't know how you do it. Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever. How you'd get her pregnant at 80? CGI? CGI!"

But that's not all, as Jo recalled he did his research by watching a few of the movies nominated, including none other than Barbie.

"I watched Barbie, I really did love it," he shared. "I don't want you guys to think that I'm a creep but it's kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. It's just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling]—and Margot [Robbie], it's not always about you."