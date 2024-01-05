Proof Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Ready for a Double Date With Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Travis Kelce is scoring points for his recent social media activity.
The Kansas City Chiefs player proved he and Taylor Swift may be ready for a double date by subtly supporting Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Jan. 3 outing to the Los Angeles Lakers game on Instagram.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Travis "liked" a Jan. 4 Instagram post of the new couple sitting courtside at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. And while the foursome hasn't been spotted together quite yet, the tight end's small gesture at least shows his stamp of approval.
During the "Same Old Love" singer's recent night out with the record producer, they appeared to indulge in some minor PDA—with Selena being spotted with her head on Benny's shoulder, and the pair's arms intertwined.
Selena, 31, confirmed her relationship with Benny, 35, in early December by posting PDA photos on social media. Since then, they've both continued to share intimate glimpses of their relationship online.
And as for Travis and Taylor, both 34, they appear to be going as strong as ever. In fact, the Grammy winner and the athlete were spotted sharing a New Year's Eve kiss in a video that circulated social media on Jan. 1. The "Karma" singer has also made it clear that she won't be putting her love for the football player in the basement, but rather the penthouse of her heart.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," the Eras Tour performer told TIME in an article published last month. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
So far, Taylor has attended nine Kansas City Chiefs games this season, and the stars have been spotted on several other public outings together like their New Year's Eve celebration, a Saturday Night Live after party in October and trips to restaurants around New York City.
A double date could be in their future, but for now, read on for highlights from one of Taylor and Travis' cutest date nights yet.