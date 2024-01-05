Proof Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Ready for a Double Date With Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Travis Kelce recently shared subtle support for new public pair Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, who’s BFFs with the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

By Olivia Evans Jan 05, 2024 2:50 PMTags
Selena GomezCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Step Out for Date Night

Travis Kelce is scoring points for his recent social media activity.

The Kansas City Chiefs player proved he and Taylor Swift may be ready for a double date by subtly supporting Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Jan. 3 outing to the Los Angeles Lakers game on Instagram. 

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Travis "liked" a Jan. 4 Instagram post of the new couple sitting courtside at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. And while the foursome hasn't been spotted together quite yet, the tight end's small gesture at least shows his stamp of approval.

During the "Same Old Love" singer's recent night out with the record producer, they appeared to indulge in some minor PDA—with Selena being spotted with her head on Benny's shoulder, and the pair's arms intertwined. 

Selena, 31, confirmed her relationship with Benny, 35, in early December by posting PDA photos on social media. Since then, they've both continued to share intimate glimpses of their relationship online.

photos
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: Romance Rewind

And as for Travis and Taylor, both 34, they appear to be going as strong as ever. In fact, the Grammy winner and the athlete were spotted sharing a New Year's Eve kiss in a video that circulated social media on Jan. 1. The "Karma" singer has also made it clear that she won't be putting her love for the football player in the basement, but rather the penthouse of her heart. 

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," the Eras Tour performer told TIME in an article published last month. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

So far, Taylor has attended nine Kansas City Chiefs games this season, and the stars have been spotted on several other public outings together like their New Year's Eve celebration, a Saturday Night Live after party in October and trips to restaurants around New York City. 

A double date could be in their future, but for now, read on for highlights from one of Taylor and Travis' cutest date nights yet. 

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

