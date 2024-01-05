Proof Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Ready for a Double Date With Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Watch : Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Step Out for Date Night

Travis Kelce is scoring points for his recent social media activity.

The Kansas City Chiefs player proved he and Taylor Swift may be ready for a double date by subtly supporting Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Jan. 3 outing to the Los Angeles Lakers game on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Travis "liked" a Jan. 4 Instagram post of the new couple sitting courtside at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. And while the foursome hasn't been spotted together quite yet, the tight end's small gesture at least shows his stamp of approval.

During the "Same Old Love" singer's recent night out with the record producer, they appeared to indulge in some minor PDA—with Selena being spotted with her head on Benny's shoulder, and the pair's arms intertwined.

Selena, 31, confirmed her relationship with Benny, 35, in early December by posting PDA photos on social media. Since then, they've both continued to share intimate glimpses of their relationship online.