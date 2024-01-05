Ryan and Trista Sutter's 2 Kids Are All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at Golden Bachelor Wedding

Ryan and Trista Sutter's two kids, Max and Blakesley, made a rare public appearance alongside their parents at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's golden wedding ceremony.

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter had two best buds by their side for this occasion.

The original Bachelorette couple and their kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, were among the Bachelor Nation stars who went all out to celebrate Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's televised wedding on Jan. 4.

For the special occasion, Trista stunned in an off-the-shoulder black full-length gown, while her firefighter husband Ryan sported a navy-blue tuxedo. As for Max, the 16-year-old coordinated with his dad by also wearing a dark blue suit, while his sister stepped out in a light pink strapless dress.

The family of four's rare appearance comes more than twenty years after the couple tied the knot in their own on-camera ceremony, setting a precedent for couples to come.

In fact, prior to Gerry and Theresa tying the knot, Trista reflected on the advice she shared with the Golden Bachelor star amid his journey to find love again.

"He was struggling a little bit, just 'I don't know what to do,'" Trista previously told E! News. "And I said, 'You need to find the person not necessarily that you can live with—of course you want to find somebody that you can live with—but you need to find the person that you can't live without."

Wise words that Gerry took to heart—and made sure to share during his proposal to Theresa.

Disney/Eric McCandless

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with," the 72-year-old told his now-wife seconds before popping the question during the finale, "You're the person that I can't live without."

But Ryan and Trista weren't the only Bachelor Nation members that attended the nuptials. Keep reading to see all the stars that made an appearance.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Susan Noles, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

Joan Vassos, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers

Tayshia Adams and Natascha Hardee

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter with their kids Blakesley and Maxwell

Ben Higgins

Ashley Iaconetti

Patty James

Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin

Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Patty James, Nancy Hulkower, Anna Zalk and Joan Vassos

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Joey Graziadei, Jack Leius and Michelle Young

Trista Sutter

Molly Mesnick, Ashley Iaconetti, Trista Sutter and Desiree Siegfried

Raven Gates, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Bell

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Raven Gates and Wells Adams

Caelynn Bell

