Ryan and Trista Sutter's 2 Kids Are All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at Golden Bachelor Wedding

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter had two best buds by their side for this occasion.

The original Bachelorette couple and their kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, were among the Bachelor Nation stars who went all out to celebrate Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's televised wedding on Jan. 4.

For the special occasion, Trista stunned in an off-the-shoulder black full-length gown, while her firefighter husband Ryan sported a navy-blue tuxedo. As for Max, the 16-year-old coordinated with his dad by also wearing a dark blue suit, while his sister stepped out in a light pink strapless dress.

The family of four's rare appearance comes more than twenty years after the couple tied the knot in their own on-camera ceremony, setting a precedent for couples to come.

In fact, prior to Gerry and Theresa tying the knot, Trista reflected on the advice she shared with the Golden Bachelor star amid his journey to find love again.