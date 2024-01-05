How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feels About Ex Nicholas Godejohn Amid His Life in Prison Sentence

One week after Gypsy Rose Blanchard's prison release, the 32-year-old spoke out about her ex Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of her mom.

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard begins her next chapter, her ex Nicholas Godejohn remains behind bars.

It's been nearly a decade since the former couple was arrested for the murder of Gypsy's mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. And although Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting her mother's death, she was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time and released on Dec. 28.

As for Nicholas, who met Gypsy online and committed the act of killing her mom, he was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for first degree murder.

"I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," Gypsy, 32, said during a Jan. 5 interview with Good Morning America. "All I can really say is that I did my time. He's doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey."

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

In the years leading up to Dee Dee's death, Gypsy alleged she suffered abuse from her mom, who she claimed made her get medical treatments she didn't need.

In fact, Gypsy's dad Rod Blanchard previously told ABC's 20/20, "Dee Dee was saying that [Gypsy] was sick, had problems sleeping, epilepsy, and it just progressed from there."

According to Rod, Dee Dee said their daughter, then 8, had "leukemia, paralyzed, muscular dystrophy." At that time, Rod noted, "Gypsy was also using a wheelchair and now had a feeding tube."

Instagram

Following her release from prison in late December, Gypsy shared a message to her supporters on social media.

"I'm finally free," she said in a Dec. 31 TikTok. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that."

Since then, Gypsy has been sharing glimpses into her new chapter. Keep reading for more details on her life after prison.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

