How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feels About Ex Nicholas Godejohn Amid His Life in Prison Sentence

Watch : Who is Gypsy Rose’s Husband? Get to Know Ryan Anderson

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard begins her next chapter, her ex Nicholas Godejohn remains behind bars.

It's been nearly a decade since the former couple was arrested for the murder of Gypsy's mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. And although Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting her mother's death, she was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time and released on Dec. 28.

As for Nicholas, who met Gypsy online and committed the act of killing her mom, he was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for first degree murder.

"I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," Gypsy, 32, said during a Jan. 5 interview with Good Morning America. "All I can really say is that I did my time. He's doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey."