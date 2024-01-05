How Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feels About Ex Nicholas Godejohn Amid His Life in Prison Sentence

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard begins her next chapter, her ex Nicholas Godejohn remains behind bars.
It's been nearly a decade since the former couple was arrested for the murder of Gypsy's mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. And although Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting her mother's death, she was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time and released on Dec. 28.
As for Nicholas, who met Gypsy online and committed the act of killing her mom, he was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for first degree murder.
"I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," Gypsy, 32, said during a Jan. 5 interview with Good Morning America. "All I can really say is that I did my time. He's doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey."
In the years leading up to Dee Dee's death, Gypsy alleged she suffered abuse from her mom, who she claimed made her get medical treatments she didn't need.
EXCLUSIVE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out to @DebRobertsABC in her first TV interview after being released from prison: "I share my story to be a cautionary tale, so that the next person that might be in a situation like mine, they don't take the route that I did." pic.twitter.com/kp3FaXjOKH— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2024
In fact, Gypsy's dad Rod Blanchard previously told ABC's 20/20, "Dee Dee was saying that [Gypsy] was sick, had problems sleeping, epilepsy, and it just progressed from there."
According to Rod, Dee Dee said their daughter, then 8, had "leukemia, paralyzed, muscular dystrophy." At that time, Rod noted, "Gypsy was also using a wheelchair and now had a feeding tube."
Following her release from prison in late December, Gypsy shared a message to her supporters on social media.
"I'm finally free," she said in a Dec. 31 TikTok. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that."
Since then, Gypsy has been sharing glimpses into her new chapter. Keep reading for more details on her life after prison.