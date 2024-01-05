Oscar Pistorius Released From Prison on Parole 11 Years After Killing Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Oscar Pistorius is no longer behind bars.

The Olympic sprinter, who served time for the 2013 shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was released from a South African prison on parole Jan. 5, officials confirmed to NBC News.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, the South African Department of Correctional Services confirmed that the 37-year-old "is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024," and "was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."

Pistorius' release comes nearly 11 years after he shot and killed Steenkamp, then 29, in his Pretoria home on Feb. 14, 2013. The former professional athlete claimed he had mistaken the model for an intruder hiding in the bathroom and fired in self-defense.

After police arrived at his home, he was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. At his 2014 trial, Pistorius was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of culpable homicide.