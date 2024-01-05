The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Wants You To Reject Restrictive New Year’s Resolutions

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for Applegate, Clarins, and Whoop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, new goals. It sounds so simple, but the concept of setting resolutions can get complicated, with many of us setting unrealistic expectations that are hard to maintain on a quest toward a "worthy" goal. If you want to make the most of 2024, but you're not quite sure where to start, Tyler Cameron suggests prioritizing balance and rejecting restrictive thinking.
The Bachelor franchise alum explains, "To me, having a restrictive mindset around resolutions is a very close-minded approach to achieving your long-term goals. When it comes to food, I'm a strong believer that food should make you feel good while you're preparing it, while you're eating it, and afterwards."
Planning goals with a whole year in mind can be a lofty task. Tyler recommends keeping things simple so you are not overwhelmed with everything you want to accomplish, advising, "I think some of the best advice for that extra push would be to take it one day at a time. Focus on what's going on in that very moment rather than focusing on the final goal. If you put all your thoughts into the final result, you will lose sight of how to get there so you have to ease your way into it in order to accomplish the end result."
Shift your mindset and relax with some guidance from Tyler. In an exclusive interview, the television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist shares his 2024 resolutions, advice for sticking to your goals, and reclaiming the "meathead" label through his Applegate partnership.
E!: What are some of your goals for 2024?
TC: One of my goals for 2024 is to stretch more. Constantly moving around whether it's during construction work or lifting in the gym, my body gets super tired and tight. Another goal of mine is to drink more water. It seems simple, but staying hydrated has made such a difference for me.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with Applegate and reclaiming the word "meathead."
TC: I've been a fan of Applegate for many years, and in the past couple years, I've done more research into the importance and benefits of seeking out clean protein. When the conversation started around the "Meathead Campaign," I was immediately hooked. I love all of Applegate's products and the brand's ethos, so I feel honored to be a part of this campaign, which aims to change the way people approach and maintain a well-balanced lifestyle.
Applegate Organic Hickory Smoked No Sugar Uncured Bacon
"Oh, I love me some of that bacon! Whether it's the regular bacon or the turkey bacon, Applegate makes great breakfast products and have you covered there. I also am a big sandwich guy and you can't go wrong with their deli meats when you are crafting a sandwich."
Tyler Cameron's 2024 Must-Haves
If you're looking for more 2024 resolution inspiration, Tyler shared some of the essentials he relies on to maintain his goals for wellness, fitness, self-care, home organization and more.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap and Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation
"I'm a big fan of Hydro Flask and always try to keep mine on me. It's durable and keeps the water cold for so long."
Tyler's pick has 26,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are lots of colors to choose from.
Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream
Tyler recommends the Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream, which is a hydrating, anti-aging product that also minimized wrinkles and dark spots, according to the brand.
Alo Moves
"The Alo Moves fitness app helps make working out on the go easier since many of the videos you can do on the go without equipment. You can also download the classes on your phone in case you're in an area without Wi-Fi and want to get a quick workout in."
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate
"Of course, I love the Clarins Double Serum, which has been a staple to my skincare routine the last 4 years."
Tyler's pick has 79.3K+ Sephora Loves and it has also been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, Bachelor in Paradise favorite Hannah Godwin, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Whoop 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker with 12 Month Subscription
"I recommend the Whoop bracelet as it can really help get a good understanding of what your body needs and when you need to rest."
ClarinsMen Exfoliating Face Cleanser
"This cleanser helps remove excess dirt, oil, and dead skin cells plus cleanses my pores which is needed after a long workout or a long day of demoing my home."
Dior Homme Dermo System After Shave Lotion
"Another product I use is the Dior Beauty Homme Dermo System After Shave. It's a game changer."
Clarins UV Plus SPF Anti Pollution Face Sunscreen
"The first thing I learned from my mother early on was the importance of sunscreen and incorporating it into your daily routine. Clarins UV Plus SPF Anti Pollution Face Sunscreen is a great go-to and feels really nice on your skin."
TheraGun Sense Percussion Massage Gun
"I have been using the Therabody products for quite some time and I think they really help with knots and relieve soreness throughout the body. The Theragun Sense and the RecoveryAir Pro are two of my favorite products."
Therabody RecoveryAir Pro
Tyler uses the Therabody RecoveryAir PRO, which is a customizable compression system which aids in post-workout recovery.
Pottery Barn Logan Modular Collection
"Pottery Barn has some great furniture options that makes your rooms easier to organize and hide the mess. I am a huge fan of their modular systems."
Reject restrictive thinking and embrace your inner "meathead" with Tyler's Applegate campaign.
If you want more shopping inspo from Tyler, you'll love his Amazon recommendations.