The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Wants You To Reject Restrictive New Year’s Resolutions

New year, new goals. It sounds so simple, but the concept of setting resolutions can get complicated, with many of us setting unrealistic expectations that are hard to maintain on a quest toward a "worthy" goal. If you want to make the most of 2024, but you're not quite sure where to start, Tyler Cameron suggests prioritizing balance and rejecting restrictive thinking.

The Bachelor franchise alum explains, "To me, having a restrictive mindset around resolutions is a very close-minded approach to achieving your long-term goals. When it comes to food, I'm a strong believer that food should make you feel good while you're preparing it, while you're eating it, and afterwards."

Planning goals with a whole year in mind can be a lofty task. Tyler recommends keeping things simple so you are not overwhelmed with everything you want to accomplish, advising, "I think some of the best advice for that extra push would be to take it one day at a time. Focus on what's going on in that very moment rather than focusing on the final goal. If you put all your thoughts into the final result, you will lose sight of how to get there so you have to ease your way into it in order to accomplish the end result."

Shift your mindset and relax with some guidance from Tyler. In an exclusive interview, the television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist shares his 2024 resolutions, advice for sticking to your goals, and reclaiming the "meathead" label through his Applegate partnership.