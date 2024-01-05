Bachelor Nation's Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell Get Engaged at Golden Bachelor Wedding

Watch : The Bachelor Season 28: Meet the Contestants

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner wasn't the only one one planning a trip down the aisle during his wedding special.

Just moments before the 72-year-old was due to exchange vows with Theresa Nist on live TV, fellow Bachelor Nation star Brayden Bowers popped the question to Christina Mandrell.

During the nuptials' televised cocktail hour, the couple spoke to host Jesse Palmer about their upcoming move to Tennessee, before Brayden revealed plans to take their relationship one step further and got down on one knee.

"For the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone I can be myself with unapologetically," Brayden told Christina. "Like Gerry said, we have such little time."

He continued, "I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Before the Bachelor in Paradise alum could finish his proposal, Christina said yes and gave him a kiss.

"Put it on me!" she joked of her Neil Lane engagement ring, before quipping to her new fiancé, "This is why we got our nails done?"