Natalia Grace’s Adoptive Mom Kristine Barnett Breaks Her Silence on Explosive Docuseries

Watch : Natalia Grace Docuseries Reveals Her Real Age

Natalia Grace's estranged family is speaking out.

Her adoptive mom Kristine Barnett broke her silence after the Ukrainian orphan told her side of the story on Investigation Discovery's new docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

"I found Natalia's entire demeanor to be quite contradictory to the deameaner [sic] I experienced from her," Kristine said in a lengthy Facebook post Jan. 4, "and it was eerie watching her as if she was very well coached in how she was dressed and behaved and presented herself."

As far as allegations themselves, Kristine denied that Natalia was ever abused by anyone in her family.

"Natalia was a very much loved and cared for member of my family," Kristine said. "Nobody ever took a belt to Natalia and the allegations that she was 'beaten' are just plain false. Any discipline of Natalia was very minimal and was not out of the bounds of normal parenting."