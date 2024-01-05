Kendall Jenner Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tropical Bikini Photos

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner showed off her looks in a butt-baring bikini photo shoot posted to Instagram.

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 05, 2024 12:26 AMTags
Kendall JennerKardashiansBeachCelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: Kendall Jenner Spices Up New Year With Cheeky Bikini Pics

Following rumors she's back on with Bad BunnyKendall Jenner is living that beach bunny life.

The Kardashians star, 28, slipped into a barely-there thong bikini look on the beach, strutting her stuff in front of a sunset during a recent trip. As seen in photos shared on Jan. 4, Kendall struck a fierce pose, proving that summer is never over when you can vibe on a beautiful beachfront.

The supermodel captioned her post with a series of emojis featuring a mushroom, sun, mango and sunset.

This scantily-clad photo follows a carousel of NSFW photos from her tropical vacation. On Jan. 3 Kendall posted images freeing the nip in a sheer dress, while reflecting on the past year.

"Years pass, and they seem faster and faster," she wrote. "Presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what's to come."

She continued, "Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

photos
Kendall Jenner's Aspen Getaway With Friends

Kendall's tropical getaway comes amid rumors of a romantic rekindling with Bad Bunny (real name Benito Ocasio). The couple, who broke up in December after nine months of dating, are thought to have spent New Year's Eve together near Barbados with a group of friends.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

2

Mary Kay Letourneau's Ex Vili Fualaau Slams May December

3

Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday

Though Bad Bunny was not pictured, the "Monaco" singer could be heard wishing everyone "Feliz Nuevo Año" on a since-deleted Instagram Story posted by Kendall's friend, Renell Medrano.

Instagram

Kendall and Bad Bunny have not publicly commented on their current status, leaving fans to wonder just where these two stand.

Keep reading for more of Kendall's hottest looks.

Instagram
Floral Explosion

Kendall redefined the little black dress with this sexy David Koma number that featured a completely sheer and bright red petal pasties.

John Shearer/WireImage
Gold Goddess

All eyes were on Kendall at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
No Pants, No Problem

The supermodel shined bright at the 2023 Met Gala in a pantless Marc Jacobs bodysuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal
Bright and Bold

The 27-year-old dazzled in a bright chartreuse dress paired with latex leather opera-length gloves. 

Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Flower Power

The Kardashians star sported a fun, floral dress and boots while attending the Marni Spring 2023 with her then-BF Devin Booker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hollywood Glam

Kendall looked like a movie star in her black Balenciaga gown at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and completed the look with her new red locks.

BACKGRID
Green With Envy

This green slip-on dress has us feeling envious of Kendall's wardrobe.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Bleached Brows

Kendall balanced her the darkness of her 2022 Met Gala ballgown by Prada by bleaching her eyebrows blonde.

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Black & White

Kendall proved she can rock the boldest of patterns in this matching black and white crop top and pants.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Business Chic

Kendall showed she means business at the FYC Event for The Kardashians, pairing her Givenchy outfit with shoes by Yeezy.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bejeweled

Kendall was covered head-to-toe in jewels in her 2021 Met Gala gown by Givenchy.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Grace Case: DNA Test Reveals Ukrainian Orphan's Real Age

2

Mary Kay Letourneau's Ex Vili Fualaau Slams May December

3

Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday

4

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Has Anxiety Over Driving

5

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes in Wyoming