Kendall Jenner Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tropical Bikini Photos

Watch : Kendall Jenner Spices Up New Year With Cheeky Bikini Pics

Following rumors she's back on with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner is living that beach bunny life.

The Kardashians star, 28, slipped into a barely-there thong bikini look on the beach, strutting her stuff in front of a sunset during a recent trip. As seen in photos shared on Jan. 4, Kendall struck a fierce pose, proving that summer is never over when you can vibe on a beautiful beachfront.

The supermodel captioned her post with a series of emojis featuring a mushroom, sun, mango and sunset.

This scantily-clad photo follows a carousel of NSFW photos from her tropical vacation. On Jan. 3 Kendall posted images freeing the nip in a sheer dress, while reflecting on the past year.

"Years pass, and they seem faster and faster," she wrote. "Presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what's to come."

She continued, "Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."