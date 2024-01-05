Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes in Wyoming

Watch : Sandra Bullock Scatters Late Partner's Ashes in Wyoming

Sandra Bullock is keeping her word.

Five months after her longtime partner Bryan Randall died at age 57, the Oscar winner honored one of his final wishes by spreading his ashes in Wyoming. Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado shared a glimpse into the actress' tribute to her late love, posting a serene video taken from the banks of a river on what would've been Randall's 58th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Bry," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 30. "Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."

Randall—who started dating Bullock after he was hired to photograph her now-13-year-old son Louis' fifth birthday in 2015—passed away on Aug. 5 following a three-year battle with ALS, the neurogenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private," his family told People in the wake of his death, "and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."