Stylish & Useful Outdoor Essentials for Those Trying to Get Out More This Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get outside more, you're not alone. Every year, I promise to go for a hike, a walk in the park, or just leave my apartment and get some fresh air. Sometimes I'm successful, and sometimes I'm not. But, this is a new year! 2024, baby! That's why I've gathered my personal list of the best outdoor essentials that will keep you comfortable and stylish when you're outside.
Whether you're on a trail or just walking around the park, these must-haves have got you covered. There's a solar powered (and collapsible) lantern that charges your phone when you need a boost the most. I've included waterproof hiking boots (that also happen to be on sale). You'll see a lightweight backpack with a handy, built-in rain cover and a belt bag if you're just carrying the basics.
So scroll down, but not for too long. You've got the great outdoors to discover!
KIZEN Solar Lantern
If you're going outside for any period of time, you need this lantern. Not only is it solar-powered, which means no batteries, it can even charge your phone and collapses for easily taking it on the go.
DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking Socks, 3-Pack
Merino wool socks, like these here, are excellent for hiking or walking in the outdoors. That's because they're thermoregulating, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and breathable to keep your feet super comfortable.
EVERFUN Hydration Backpack Hiking Backpack
Wearing a good backpack can be a game-changer when you're in the outdoors. This hiking pack includes a 2 liter water bladder for keeping you hydrated, adjustable straps, and a breathable padded back, and features an enough room for a day's worth of basics. Plus, if it starts to rain, you can take out the built-in cover and keep your stuff dry.
Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball-Cap
This cotton cap has a distressed, lived-in design and comes in a ton of colors and varieties. It's also adjustable and will protect your eyes from the sun when you're outside.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen
If you're going outside, you have to wear sunscreen, that's a no-brainer. My personal pick is this MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme with an SPF 50. It has a matte finish, feels like a luxe cream on your skin, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
VOROLO Waist Pack
When you're heading out for a short time, or only want to carry the basics, this waist pack is a great option. It has portioned pockets, an adjustable strap, and comes in over 90 colors and patterns.
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Safety first! Stay prepared with this First Aid Kit that includes 160 pieces of supplies like cleansing wipes, gauze pads, bandages, acetaminophen caplets, a cold pack, and more.
Cococare Cocoa Butter Lip Balm, 4-Pack
Keep your lips moisturized and soft in the elements with Cococare Cocoa Butter Lip Balm. It's made with natural cocoa butter and this four-pack ensures you always have one handy.
WearMe Pro - Reflective Sunglasses
Style and function join for these chic reflective sunglasses. They feature polarized lenses and provide 99.99% UVA and UVB protection. They also come with 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, leaving one fan to rave, "Absolutely OBSESSED with these sunnies!!"
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Any terrain is walkable when you're wearing these hiking boots. They're waterproof, come in half sizes, and feature a lightweight midsole that's cushioned for comfort with every step.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-Pack
These hand sanitizer sprays are not only hydrating for your hands, they're also beloved by celebs and TikTok. They come in lavender, rain water, and vanilla scents and are so easy to throw into a backpack when you're hitting the trail.
Now that you're prepared for the outdoors, check out these finds that will keep your home prepared for anything.