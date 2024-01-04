Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Her Weight-Loss Journey During Performance

Kelly Clarkson isn't breaking away from discussing her weight-loss.
The "Stronger" singer cheekily addressed her body transformation during a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson.
At one point during the show, a concertgoer asked the Grammy winner if she would take a shot of vodka with her. Although Kelly was more than happy to fulfill her fans' request, she admitted she was nervous about having a wardrobe malfunction.
"Oh, boy. I really can't bend in these," Kelly told the fan, leaning over to grab the bottle of alcohol in her body-hugging jumpsuit, as seen in footage captured in a Jan. 2 TikTok video. "Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they're like, 'Let's get you into this tight s--t.'"
Kelly's comments about her weight-loss come after she recently opened up about her health and fitness journey, noting that moving to New York City last fall helped her get into shape.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."
Kelly has also changed up her diet since living in the Big Apple.
"I eat a healthy mix," the 41-year-old explained. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."
As she put it, "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
As for why Kelly decided to breakaway from Los Angeles? She put it simply: "I needed a fresh start."
Last year, the "Because of You" artist not only relocated her family—her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—but moved her namesake talk show from L.A. to NYC.
For Kelly, starting anew has been the best decision she's made.
"To be able to come into season five feeling good and knowing my kids feel good—and the dust has settled," she continued, "Season five is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."
